Stop teasing Paul Gallant, who went from dissing Trump to wanting a gun

Many people have been having fun because Paul Gallant, a Seattle sports reporter, put out a snarky tweet in June that Trump was overstating the extent of the Seattle protests, only to have the rioters get too close to him, prompting him to contemplate getting a gun. Here’s the deal, though: This guy is everyman, and we want him to be welcome on the freedom side of American politics.

We’re not talking about a left-wing fanatic here. Gallant is just someone who wants to do the right thing while living in a leftist world. Rather than being shamed, he should be welcomed to the world of the Second Amendment and other constitutional rights.

Gallant, who’s in his early 30s, works at 710 ESPN Seattle, a radio station focused on sports, especially Seattle sports. In other words, he’s a young man who lives one of the hardest left cities in America and works for ESPN. ESPN, for those who haven’t paid attention, is a sports-centered, Disney-owned business that’s seen its ratings tumble as it got aggressively leftist in what ought to have been a straightforward sports broadcasting business.

With that background, Gallant ought to be a raving leftist lunatic. Thankfully, he’s not. Mostly, he’s a sports fanatic.

If you go to Gallant’s Twitter feed, his Facebook page, or his blog, each is 99% devoted to sports. He’s certainly not above a little bit of Trump-bashing but, compared to what the hard left is doing, it’s minimal. His heart isn’t in it.

For example, immediately after Trump’s election, Gallant said that he didn’t believe most Trump supporters are racists:

Not sure how many of them I know personally, but I'd like to think a lot of the people who support Trump aren't doing it b/c they're racists https://t.co/v3eYFjyfGv — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) November 9, 2016

When some big Trump news broke in February (presumably about the Russia hoax), Gallant boasted that he didn’t care:

I HAVE NO TAKE ON THE TRUMP THING TONIGHT!



ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥



I also didn't watch it and just wanted to join the fun — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) March 1, 2017

A couple of years ago, he claimed to have had only “apolitical fun” with Trump audio. Given his apparent apathy about anything that’s not sport’s related, that’s probably true:

Play Trump audio, have apolitical fun with it, get 3 whiny emails immediately. If you have an issue with it, call the show. — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) November 8, 2018

On the subject of greenhouse gases, Gallant has figured out that China is the problem, which puts him way ahead of the average leftist:

China is literally providing more greenhouse fuel, why not try this there ðŸ¤” https://t.co/oyZqurUVAb — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) September 12, 2019

When it comes to Black Lives Matter, Gallant has felt obligated to speak up, something that makes sense for an ESPN employee in Seattle. What he came up with were two things.

The first was a video of a Christian preacher who hadn’t gotten the message that BLM is a Marxist front group. The preacher embraces the fact that you can say “black lives matter” without having to add that “all lives matter.” Gallant felt that this was an adequate response to Ann Coulter’s tweet that Floyd was hopped up on drugs, a notion Gallant believed discounted police responsibility for Floyd’s death:

Then take a look at a tweet like this: https://t.co/J9X8q25iOZ



The intended implication? "Well he was on fentanyl, it's not that big a deal."



It dismisses entirely that the man was choked to death. That he was killed for no reason. As if he didn't matter. Thus, the movement. — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) June 3, 2020

Gallant’s second BLM publication was a bland think piece saying that he hadn’t taken seriously enough the issues in black players’ off-the-field lives.

In sum, Gallant is not a political fanatic. He’s a loosy-goosy Democrat trying to navigate his way without making waves in a hard left world. His fundamentally laid-back approach (for a Democrat) to politics showed up again in his re-tweeting Trump’s tweet in mid-June say that Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan was dangerously underestimating the CHAZ/CHOP phenomenon. Gallant’s response was a decidedly non-malevolent “Chill dawg.”

Walked through it last night out of curiosity and saw no burning, pillaging, or deaths. Chill dawg — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) June 12, 2020

Five weeks later, though, Gallant had a reality check, and it’s this series of tweets that’s getting him ratioed (that is, laughed at or punked) like crazy:

I feel like I need to buy a firearm, because clearly this is going to keep happening. Enough is enough. It looks like a block party down the street from me. Really angry right now. — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) July 25, 2020

The snark needs to stop. Irving Kristol famously said that someone newly converted to conservativism is “a liberal who has been mugged by reality.” Gallant wasn’t quite mugged, but he felt that the violence had come close enough to him that his instinct was to respond in the old-fashioned American way: By exercising his Second Amendment right to buy a gun for self-defense.

It’s a mistake to ridicule Gallant. He should be congratulated for having had that realization. And he should be encouraged to think about other core constitutional rights and values that the leftists who surround him want to undermine.

I’m not laughing at you, Mr. Gallant. I think you’ve made an important discovery about America’s inalienable rights versus the left’s lust for power through violence. I’d love to hear from you and talk more about important American values and how they will improve your world and your life.

Image: Twitter screengrab