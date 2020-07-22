Sending in the fedsâ€¦ to Chicago!

On Monday, Chicago's Mayor, Lori Lightfoot (D--of course) sent a letter to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, grudgingly agreeing to the president's offer to send 150 federal agents to the city to help it cope with rising crime, “mostly peaceful” riots and looting, and skyrocketing shootings and murders.

Well, if they must come they can, but,

"Mayor Lori Lightfoot says Chicago expects influx of federal agents to help city fight violence, ‘but we do not welcome dictatorship’”

Oh, of course not! Her letter continues

“What we do not need, and what will certainly make our community less safe is secret, federal agents deployed to Chicago. Any other form of militarized assistance within our borders that would not be within our control or within the direct command of the Chicago Police Department would spell disaster.”

She later reiterated her opposition, tweeting,

"Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents."

A half an hour after that tweet, long before the scary Federal agents could arrive, disaster struck.

14 people shot in exchange of gunfire at funeral in Gresham neighborhood on South Side, authorities say

The shooting occurred outside a funeral home; the deceased had been shot and killed a few days earlier. As this had been a presumed gang killing, the Chicago police, not yet "defunded," had prudently stationed a squad car outside the funeral home. And many of the funeral attendees, perhaps gang members themselves, had prudently added guns to their going to a funeral outfit even though guns are strictly outlawed in Chicago. Thus, when the shooting began from a car driving slowly by, some were able to return the gunfire. The police found over 65 gun shell casings. Eleven of the victims remain in serious condition at area hospitals where they joined the "more than 20 people [who] were shot Monday and after a deadly weekend in which 63 people were shot and 12 were killed."

YouTube screen grab

The shootings happened about five miles from former President Barack H. Obama's (D) mansion, adjacent to an area he formerly represented in the Illinois state legislature before his election to the US Senate and the US presidency.

The victims were all black; the shooters, who apparently do not believe black lives matter, were also black.

Several hours after the shootings, Mayor Lightfoot tweeted "We cannot give shelter to killers. People know who are responsible."

Yes, they do. President Trump should send in the federal agents because he believes all lives matter, black lives matter and too many innocents are suffering.