Schadenfreude: Rachel Maddow edition

There’s being wrong, which anyone can be, but it takes a kind of genius to be so spectacularly, comically wrong that your attachment to reality comes into question.

Rachel Maddow once-upon-a-time topped the cable news ratings back when the haters were dead certain that Robert Mueller’s investigation was legitimate and would bring down the presidency of Donald Trump. Then she suffered a catastrophic ratings crash after Mueller revealed himself to be a figurehead who was unable to find “collusion,” effectively debunking Rachel’s scandal mongering.

But Ms. Maddow, to her credit, didn’t give up and slowly dragged herself out of the ratings basement, as the haters regrouped and devised new fantasies, including an unsuccessful impeachment drama. The outbreak of riots and racial hatred has been very good for the cable news haters.

But once again. Rachel got way over her skis, indulging in fantasies and rashly making predictions based on her illusions.

MSNBC's @maddow made the worst prediction of the week on TV, saying today’s jobs numbers would be "absolutely terrible" pic.twitter.com/L6oflRlpah — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) July 2, 2020

Photocredit: Twitter video screen grab

Hat tip: Red State