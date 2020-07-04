Saddled with Biden, the DNC must rely on bait and switch to win

In April of 2019, and after months of hesitation, former vice president Joe Biden announced his candidacy for president. In a three-and-a-half-minute taped video, he delivered an impassioned, well articulated speech, explaining his reasons for challenging Donald Trump for the White House. The now archived announcement is easy to find on the internet; however, the Joe Biden of last April is clearly not the same man today. His most recent media presser on June 30 was cringe-worthy and left no doubt in anyone's mind that Biden is clearly suffering from serious mental decline. The presumptive Democrat nominee not only veered off scripted notes, but once again resorted to inappropriate name-calling while frequently mispronouncing words, as well as uttering bizarre and inexplicable phrases. Watching him struggle from the podium was awkward, and it's evident that the DNC must now change up campaign tactics, in order to carry Biden over the finish line. The con game of bait and switch is their only option.

It's unlikely Biden will step down or quit the 2020 race for president — short of a life-threatening health issue, which should not be ruled out, given his history of two past brain aneurysms. And while his campaign handlers report that Biden is fit to be president based the word of his brain surgeon, his rapid mental decline over the past 14 months is now impossible to ignore, much less hide from the public. There's absolutely no denying the truth, regardless of the media's attempt to run cover for the presumptive nominee. Biden was unable to call upon reporters at the presser without first reading written directions from note cards; at one point, be babbled, "They gave me a list of who to recognize." Despite the note cards, he lost track. There's also no debate as to whether or not he was given the questions in advance (he was) and then coached, enabling him to parrot a contrived answer. Rehearsing his lines in advance wasn't much help at the conclusion of the presser, when Biden was asked about his cognitive decline by a Fox News reporter. In yet another unscripted moment, Biden snarled and then called the reporter "a lying dog face." Up next? The debates — three of them.

Remarkably, the Biden campaign has agreed to three debates prior to the election. If the media presser debacle is any indication of Biden's inability to coherently conduct himself on a stage against Donald Trump, who trounced Hillary Clinton, she being of relative sound mind, it's difficult to imagine exactly how Biden's campaign handlers prepare their candidate to wage a war of words against a master debater. With or without an audience in attendance and regardless of if the debates are conducted via the internet, in a desperate attempt to micromanage bad optics from his basement bunker, Joe Biden is not capable of answering complex questions, nor would he be able to withstand a verbal assault from Donald Trump. Given the still lingering questions about Hunter Biden's shady financial arrangements in Ukraine, in addition to Joe Biden's lackluster Senate career, coupled with the recent revelation about the former vice president's denial regarding his "non-involvement" in General Flynn's unjust prosecution, not to mention spying on the Trump campaign by Obama minions, Trump has an arsenal of topics to draw upon. Anticipating a debate fiasco forces the hand of the DNC to change up campaign tactics. It's called bait and switch.

Choosing Biden's vice president is paramount to the DNC success of quickly replacing a senile old man in favor of an electable running mate for 2024 and beyond, guaranteeing three terms of Democrat White House control. For the record, Biden's running mate will be, for all intents and purposes, the Democrat nominee for president. In a devious attempt to return power to the Democrats, the scheme is to replace Biden at the most opportune moment with the vice president should the Biden ticket be victorious in November. Biden's glory will most likely be short-lived as he is forced to resign due to "health reasons." Whether or not he agrees to the switch is of little consequence. By that time, he will be less aware of his circumstances than he is now. His rapid and shocking decline since April of 2019 signals that his mental acuity issues are far more serious than just being gaffe-prone Joe.

Image: Marc Nozell via Flickr.