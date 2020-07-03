Russia is just a smokescreen for Democrats' shameful double standard on China

Russia has always been a nuisance, and probably always will be.

It is the biggest country in the world geographically. Many of the world’s greatest novels (War & Peace, Crime & Punishment), greatest composers (Tchaikovsky), high arts (ballet), and scientific achievements (Sputnik) come from Russia. It's a nation with much to be proud of, but it has never accepted into the Oxford and Harvard clubs (much like Donald Trump), and it never will be.

Russia has always been at pains to win respect on the world stage, even in its post-Soviet era. When it can't, the huge nation acts out, like the guy at the frat party who, because the cool kids can’t be bothered with him, turns to mischief by pouring some vile fluid into the punch bowl or instigates a cowardly cyberattack.

Valid or not, everyone knows Russia is no superpower. It is no economic force. Although Russia does have nuclear weapons, what Russia seeks is influence and prestige, not a kamikaze mission.

Russia’s population is a mere 140 million compared to, say, China’s, which is 1.4 billion.

What is the liberal media's and Democratic Party’s obsession with Russia, and not China, all about then? Very likely to take the heat off China, and its far-too accommodating relationship with China.

Yet the two nations, stacked up against each other, couldn't be more different.

Vladimir Putin, leader of Russia, is a more-or-less dictator, and so-called Russian democracy is a thin veneer for a ruling oligarchic cartel masquerading as a nation; however, Xi Jinping is an unequivocal dictator, and China is an unequivocal authoritarian state; there is not even a pretense to democracy in China.

So, is Russia just an outrage smokescreen to obfuscate the veritable menace of China?

Every American with common sense understands some basic things about this year. March seems long ago now, given all the news, but we have not forgotten about the devastation the coronavirus has brought upon our nation: That's the work of China. China’s malfeasance in diminishing the threat of the Wuhan coronavirus has caused the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans.

While Donald Trump was restricting flights from China to save American lives, the Democrats and Joe Biden were urging Americans to have lunch in Chinatown and screaming “hysterical xenophobia.” Anyone with a brain knows that the best way to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in our country is to prevent those who are infected from entering our borders.

But Democrats have long had a soft spot for China.

Let’s assume that Russia did offer bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan. That is horrible and will be dealt with accordingly. Certainly our covert operatives repay any injury against Americans to Russia in kind.

However, the front page coverage and urgency of these reports shouldn’t fool any common-sense American. Blowing Russia up to being the main threat to America, instead of China serves to distract Americans from the first truth that the Democrats not only covered up for China, but parroted their propaganda. Chinese propaganda began with denouncing any bid to focus on China’s cover-up of the pandemic as racist speech.

Russia also is a convenient bogeyman to cover up for the fact that woke American business leaders (NBA, Goldman Sachs, Lebron James, Nike) continue to do business with China, a major human rights violator. Joe Biden's son Hunter, also made millions at least from his involvement with China's government-linked operations.

But China is oppressing and in fact 'ethnically cleansing' Muslims in Xinjiang through forced labor, forced sterilization, and general demonization of the Uighur minority.

China is also oppressing Hong Kong, which makes it a doubly inconvenient country for Democrats. Just yesterday, on July 1, China enacted its infamous security law against Hong Kong which quells free speech wholesale. In other words, Colin Kaepernick would face a jail sentence of three years for insulting the Chinese national anthem.

Free speech has always been the way of life in Hong Kong. Now it's abolished. Hundreds of demonstrators have already been arrested by the mere act of stepping onto the street to express disagreement with government policy. Can Americans even grasp that concept? Whether you’re on the right or left, for the most part you can say or do anything (non-violent) you want under the law. Twitter and Google might try to stop you, but they are not the law (to diminish tech companies’ posturing, all Americans needs to do is build alternative platforms).

It’s amazing, this protection of China by the left, effectively to cover up Democrats’ involvement in this tyranny. Corporate America’s subservience to China is a disgrace, too.

If the average American fully understood the threat China poses (Antifa, for starters, would be disappeared by the Xi Jinping regime), there should be no mistake where our energies as a people need to be directed: toward raising awareness that the privileges and values we live and breathe every day are under threat by China.

But instead what America gets is news organizations who give front page treatment of Russia skullduggery on the very day democracy in Hong Kong formally died.

Now there is only silence from Democrats, and the business leaders who enabled China’s rise in power to supersede American values, and from Hollywood celebrities who so badly want their films to be showed in Chinese movie theaters, that they will use their free speech privilege to ruthlessly criticize of their own countrymen, yet won’t raise a peep about a hostile foreign power.

Next time I travel to Hong Kong, by virtue of writing this article, I could be arrested. No one would tweet my name.

Wake up to the real threat, America.

Kenneth Mak is a New York lawyer who has worked for years in Beijing and Hong Kong.

Image credit: Pixabay, with public domain logo modification