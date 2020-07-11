Reclaiming your life: Get that TV out of your home

It is the rule that classic stories and fables contain real-life messages. JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is a well known and well written story. In the epic tale, Denethor, steward of the city of Gondor, stares into the Palantir Stone to gather news of his world. He primarily seeks to understand his enemy, Sauron.

The evil overlord, Sauron, however, revealed through the stone to Denethor only what Sauron willed. What Sauron willed was that Denethor should fall into despair, as Denethor was transfixed by carefully crafted images of evil's strength. If the good steward of Gondor would despair, he might hesitate to act or fail to act altogether.

Our present-day "real world" has a Palantir stone in every house, in every shirt pocket, in every purse (big-screen TV for network news, computers, and mobile devices). Do the people who control these modern-day Palantir stones have your best interest at heart? Do they share the glitter of news to transfix you? Are they nice guys, motivated by a sentiment of public service? As these smart people "plan" you, can they gain something by altering your reality, shading your understanding, or conforming your historical reservoir?

It has been said that you are never told the truth; you must learn the truth.

Yesterday, I took action. I:

Wrote a letter of encouragement to an acquaintance recently diagnosed with cancer. Sent financial support to a religious organization that feeds and houses inner-city poor. Sought out a colleague to advise regarding a difficult management case. Wrote supporting checks to organizations and candidates that best protect American Freedom and Prosperity. Contemplated how four months ago, I tossed out my household Palantir, cable TV. I do not miss it, am on time for work in the morning, and save $100 a month.

Do not despair. Take action. It is an immediate cure for "The Sadz." Pass a message of hope to family, friends, and neighbors.