Presidential polls look as fake as the Russian collusion narrative

The media is clearly using skewed polls, as they did in 2016, to suppress votes and discourage Trump supporters by making them think they are oddballs and racists.

The ABC/Washington Post poll is a good example.

President Trump faces a significant challenge in his bid to win reelection in November, with former vice president Joe Biden holding a double-digit lead nationally and the president’s approval ratings crumbling amid a spreading coronavirus pandemic and a weakened economy, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Instead of polling proper samples in their latest poll, they polled with 24% of their respondents as people who identified themselves as Republican. A proper sample would be at least 33% because that is what people have said in 2016 and 2018. In this poll, Joe Biden had a 15 point lead.

If they had used 33%, Trump conservatively would have picked up six or seven percent and Biden would have gone down a comparable number. A 12% to 14% adjustment would mean the race is a dead heat and that wouldn’t be a good headline to push the leftist agenda. The poll has a 3.5% margin of error.

The economy is usually the most important issue in the election, and a 12% to 14% bump for Trump would mean he would stomp Biden on that issue. Be very wary of polls, done by desperate Democrats with an agenda.

Another way polls are skewed is by polling “independents” ... from blue cities, instead of from smaller cities and rural areas. Guess how that group swings?

A third way they skew the polls is by carefully choosing the wording to get the results they want. For example:

If you ask: Do you want to send your kids to school before they are safe? You will get almost zero yeses.

If you instead ask: Did you know that scientific evidence shows that the seasonal flu is more dangerous to students and teachers than COVID, the answers would be much different.

Or if you asked: Did you know that states that kept their schools open throughout the epidemic, without masks, social distancing and gathering in small groups did not have problems, the results would also be very different.

The other thing pollsters do to influence, or mislead the public is that they will ask many questions about what Trump says or does but rarely will you see a poll on what Biden says or does or on the radical, leftist policies most journalists and other Democrats want to inflict on the American people. They clearly know what the results would be, so they don’t ask.

For example:

Do you believe that Biden was correct when he said he that Blacks weren’t black if they weren’t voting for him?

Do you understand that Biden is lying when he talks about Trump and white supremacists and when he says the Obama/Biden years were scandal free?

Do you want to give up all cars, trucks, planes, houses and other things powered by or made with oil? Won’t the travel industry and many other industries be destroyed if oil is no longer available?

Do you believe that the politicians that didn’t keep their word that you could keep your doctor, keep your plan and your premiums would go down can control temperatures within one or two degrees, storm activity and sea levels if we just give up oil and hand politicians and bureaucrats trillions of dollars?

Do you believe that it is O.K. to let an unwanted baby die after birth if it is unwanted?

Do you believe there should be no limits on abortion?

Do you believe that big government, more regulations and higher taxes are what makes the private economy thrive? Can you name one proposed Democrat policy that helps the private sector vs. making the government more powerful?

Do you believe that politicians from cities and states have the right to refuse to enforce immigration laws they don’t like? Are laws flexible for individuals and businesses or just politicians?

Do you believe that it was O.K. for Obama to dictatorially, unilaterally and unconstitutionally change immigration laws when he couldn’t get what he wanted through Congress?

Should there be open borders and mass amnesty for people who came in illegally or should people get in line as previous generations have?

Does a president have an obligation to use federal agents to protect federal properties in cities and states when the local politicians refuse to do so?

Do you believe that mayors and governors should treat anarchists who take over areas of cities and police stations as peaceful protestors or should they take immediate control?

Is it proper that politicians put few if any restrictions on protests they support while greatly limiting our activities in church, school, gyms, stores, restaurants, sporting events, weddings, funerals etc? It seems freedom is very selective!

Since the government requires photo ID’s for many things in our daily lives, do you believe it is racist to require them to vote?

Do you believe voting by mail would be ripe for fraud?

Do you believe protests are safe but voting in person is dangerous?

Do you think it was O.K. that the Obama administration continually lied through the complicit media to get the deal done with Iran that continues to pledge death to America?

Do you think it was proper for Obama to dictatorially stop the Justice Department investigation into drug running by terrorists to appease Iran?

Do you think it was proper for Biden and Hillary to use their positions at the public trough to greatly enrich themselves and their families?

Should Hillary Clinton and her aides have been prosecuted for their multiple crimes that other people have been prosecuted for or was she above the law?

Should Eric Holder, James Comey, James Clapper, Lois Lerner, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan, and others who lied to Congress and/or the FBI be prosecuted or are they above the law?

Did you realize that there was never any evidence of Trump and those surrounding him colluding with Russia for which there was endless false reporting and almost endless investigations?

Should the media admit that they knowingly printed stories for years when there was never any evidence that the stories were true in order to take out Trump?

Was it proper for President Obama to threaten to cut off education funds if schools refused to allow boys, who emotionally felt like girls, to violate girl’s privacy and expose themselves in girs’ restrooms and locker rooms? I bet the yes votes on this question would be extremely low.

None of these questions will be asked or others relating to radical leftist policies promoted by almost all journalists and other Democrats because most answers would show the policies would not be popular.

For as long as I can remember, the media has been choosing what to report, what not to report and how to report, not based on what is newsworthy, but based on how to get Democrats elected and their policies. These days, it seems to have intensified and gotten worse. The AP, NPR, WP, NYT, ABC, NBC, CBS and almost all social media outlets are essentially campaign arms for Democrats.

Each day, the media should run a chyron or headline that says this message is an unpaid campaign ad for Biden.

