Painting 'BLM' on the street is a childish game, even when the mayor does it

Wannabe muralist Mayor Bill de Blasio painting the letters "BLM" on New York's Fifth Avenue is the same as little girls drawing chalk hopscotch squares on the sidewalk. We don't call that a mural. It's just a game that children play.

And just like little girls, de Blasio is playing childish games. The chalk lines will shortly fade away, or a neighborhood kid may just come along and erase the chalk with his foot, but not so the letters on the street. And to be absolutely sure that no mean kid damages or destroys his work of art, there are 27 of New York's finest police officers guarding it around the clock. Never mind the 911 calls that may not get a response. Hey, it's a mural. It's art.

There was further mural-painting the other night at the home of the very leftist mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf. The 30 to 40 artists who showed up at 2:00 A.M. created either one large or several small murals, depending on where you look. It was dark outside, so for the light they needed to paint their mural(s), they used fireworks. The artists didn't sign their masterpieces, so their admirers won't know whom to credit, but they were all dressed in black, similar to the new wave of artists known as Antifa. Remember: the Impressionists were criticized at first, but look how we've come to love them.

Image: Annettet via Wikimedia Commons.