Only an academic could be this stupid

The recent riots have revealed that both the Black Lives Matter movement and the corporations bowing down before it (including, but not limited to, the media) are incredibly ignorant about political systems and American history. The common denominator is that the protestors and the corporate actors are mostly made up of recent college grads (say, the last 20 to 25 years).

They are not uneducated; they are miseducated – and deliberately so. A recent tweet thread explains why these activists, both on the streets and inside corporate America, are so abysmally ignorant. The answer is that their teachers are morons.

The tweet thread comes from a boastful Mia M. Bloom. According to her Wikipedia page, she’s a Canadian academic who was a Professor of Communication at Georgia State University. Before that, she was an Associate Professor of International Studies at a Pennsylvania State University campus. She’s multi-credentialed, with degrees from once reputable institutions: a bachelor’s from McGill University, a master’s from Georgetown, and a Ph.D. from Columbia. The Ph.D. is for political science.

Here is Bloom’s smug Twitter thread. Note that the first tweet received over 114,000 likes!

I’m a political scientist with a PhD from one of the best programs in the country .. there’s NO SUCH such thing as “left wing fascism”! That’s not a thing! .. fascism is a RIGHT wing not a left wing movement. Thank you for coming to my Ted talk — (((Mia Bloom)))🦈👽🧠🏳️‍🌈supporter (@MiaMBloom) July 5, 2020

All Trump had to say was “left wing authoritarianism” heck he could’ve excalated it to “left wing totalitarianism” those both actually exist. But Stephen Miller isn’t that bright & Trump has a limited vocabulary (&he would’ve probably slurred both words beyond recognition) 🤷🏽‍♀️ — (((Mia Bloom)))🦈👽🧠🏳️‍🌈supporter (@MiaMBloom) July 6, 2020

This level of ignorance from a political scientist is staggering. Even a passing knowledge of history shows that fascism is an exclusively left-wing political ideology.

In the 20th century, outside of America, the most important (not good, but important) ideology in the world was Karl Marx’s socialism. Socialism gave birth to evil twins: Communism and fascism. Under communism, there is no private ownership. Everything – and everybody – belongs to the government. Examples, all of them tyrannical, are the Soviet Union, China, North Korea, and Cuba.

Fascism was communism’s ostensibly softer version because it did not nationalize all private property, instead limiting itself to nationalizing a few major industries, especially fuel and transportation. However, there is no freedom in a fascist country. Mussolini provided the ultimate definition of fascism: “All within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state.”

In the 1930s, Hitler and Stalin both presided over socialist governments. The former was fascist (private ownership but government control), while the latter was communist (no private ownership of the means of production). They were the hideous, evil fraternal twin children of socialism.

As is often the case with sibling rivalry, the two countries (and their leaders) hated each other. Nevertheless, in August 1939, a week before Hitler invaded Poland, sparking WWII, Nazi Germany (that is “National Socialist German”) and Soviet Russia entered in the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. Under that Pact, they swore to be neutral vis-à-vis each other in times of war.

When Hitler invaded Poland, Soviet Russia did nothing. Taking their orders from Russia, American communists tolerated Hitler.

The Pact ended abruptly on June 22, 1941, when Hitler invaded the Soviet Union. Because “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” America was allied with the USSR during the war. America’s communists instantly became fervent anti-Nazis and anti-fascists.

When the war ended, leaving socialist/fascist Germany in ruins, American communists had a problem: Fascist socialism stood exposed as an extraordinarily evil ideology. How were they to protect communist socialism, which was also an extraordinarily evil ideology?

The answer was to create a false syllogism that took hold in academia and media, and that still controls today’s rioters and corporate administrators:

Communists and Fascists were enemies.

Communists helped win World War II, defeating Fascism and providing unquestioned proof that Fascists were utterly evil.

Communists and American Republicans are enemies.

As Comminism’s enemies, Republicans are Fascists and, like fascists, must be completely evil.

American conservatives stand in stark contrast to the twin socialist ideologies of communism and fascism, both of which require total government control over the individual. The Constitution calls for minimal government control and maximum individual liberty. Contrary to the Democrat claim that Trump is an authoritarian, he has worked to reduce government control over individuals by cutting regulations and shrinking the bureaucracy.

Unlike Antifa, which is descended from the communist opposition to its evil twin (fascism) in the 1930s, Trump is a true anti-fascist. But Mia Bloom, an academic with a Ph.D. in political science, doesn’t understand that, and she passes her hate and ignorance on to our children who then rage in the streets and pervert the corporate marketplace.