NY Times editor and columnist Bari Weiss resigns and blasts paper

Ever since the New York Times fired opinion editor James Bennet for daring to publish an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton supporting the use of military force to quell urban riots, the handwriting has been on the wall for his former colleague, Bari Weiss. Ms. Weiss is best described as a centrist, a liberal of the old school, who believes in such antique notions as free speech and the search for the truth through weighing a wide range of evidence and opinion.

She has announced her exit from the formerly gray, now blue lady, with a must-read public letter of resignation, addressed to publisher A.G. Sulzberger and posted on her website.

I urge all readers to take just a few minutes to read the whole thing. It won't take long, and its honest and blunt appraisal of how the newspaper has sacrificed its historic mission in favor of a radical and intolerant political agenda is a historic document. It is no small thing that the newspaper that once set the gold standard for American journalism has become a crude, intolerant, closed-minded, and bigoted mouthpiece for radical leftists.

Here is a brief highlight:

Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions. I was always taught that journalists were charged with writing the first rough draft of history. Now, history itself is one more ephemeral thing molded to fit the needs of a predetermined narrative. My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views. They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I'm "writing about the Jews again." Several colleagues perceived to be friendly with me were badgered by coworkers. My work and my character are openly demeaned on company-wide Slack channels where masthead editors regularly weigh in. There, some coworkers insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly "inclusive" one, while others post ax emojis next to my name. Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They never are.

The short paragraph that follows suggests that legal counsel may be at work on Ms. Bari's behalf:

There are terms for all of this: unlawful discrimination, hostile work environment, and constructive discharge. I'm no legal expert. But I know that this is wrong.

Do yourself a favor and read the whole thing.

I have a sense that a lot of bodies in the Ochs/Sulzberger cemeteries are spinning in their graves.