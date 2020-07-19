NFL to play the black national anthem?

The NFL is planning to have “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing,” more commonly known as the Black National Anthem, played or performed before all of its first week games this season, the ever-so-woke sports network ESPN gleefully reported recently.

The network cited a source supposedly familiar with the plans and said that the song will be played prior to “The Star-Spangled Banner.” ESPN added that the league is considering putting the names of victims of police brutality on player uniforms. In days of yore, national anthems were explicitly a vehicle to unite a nation’s people through their shared history and pride in their country.

There is as of yet no word on if and when the league plans to play the “Yellow,” “Brown,” or “Red” National Anthems. Nor has the NFL announced plans to play “National Anthems” of atheists, pangenders, Catholics, bisexual mulatto transvestites, or of middle-class agnostics who were born on Tuesday afternoons during the month of May. These oversights, too, must be redressed if the nation is to finally live up to its erstwhile promise. Right?

A question for you, though, one I haven’t seen elsewhere. What would happen if I, or any players, took a knee during the Black National Anthem? Would I/we be considered principled and courageous, or would we be excommunicated from the Church of Woke, shunned and vilified? Or worse? Why?

Land of the free? Home of the brave?

Image credit: Keith Allison, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0