Nancy Pelosi calls federal law enforcement officers ‘stormtroopers’

Democrat-run Portland has given complete license to Black Lives Matter and Antifa, allowing increasingly violent protests that cause tens of millions of dollars in damage. When the mob eventually began to attack federal property and stated their intention to overthrow the U.S. system, the Department of Homeland Security sent in Customs and Border Patrol officers to arrest people violating the law. Antifa and the mob called what was happening “fascist.” It was to be expected that Portland’s mayor would echo this, but it’s disgusting that Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America, would also call CBP officers “stormtroopers.”

Monica Showalter has already described the violence and destruction on Portland’s streets, as well as the way the Portland mayor and Oregon (both Democrats) nastily refused to accept Trump’s offer of federal police aid, so I won’t repeat that here. [UPDATE: In a bad Freudian moment, because Andy Ngo reports from Portland, I looked at the following tweet and mentally substituted Portland for "Chicago." I'm leaving the video here because it shows what Antifa is doing all across America.] It’s sufficient to say the violence is escalating:

Air footage showing the onslaught of projectile weapons and explosives thrown at police in Chicago who were protecting a Columbus statue yesterday. What stands out to me is the organized brigade of black bloc militants using umbrellas as cover. pic.twitter.com/CBwoyB4jBz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020

The mob is also explicit that it isn’t seeking reform; instead, its wildly applauded goal, stated by “an afro-indigenous, non-binary local organizer,” so you know she means it, is to overthrow the government of the United States:

1863 Abraham Lincoln: “Four score and seven years ago....”

2020 Lilith Sinclair: "I'm an afro-indigenous non-binary local organizer."🤮 — Quentiam Dominus (@QuentiamD) July 18, 2020

As part of its revolution, the mob deliberately destroyed federal property:

HAPPENING NOW: Antifa are currently vandalizing the Court House and attempting to bait the Federal Police outside here in Portland pic.twitter.com/M8sxLAicgZ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 13, 2020

Chad Wolf, the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, properly concluded that neither the governor nor the mayor has the power to prevent the United States government from acting against revolutionaries destroying federal property and determined to overthrow the United States. Wolf, therefore, sent Customs and Border Patrol law enforcement officers (who serve under DHS) to Portland.

Antifa., which has partnered with Black Lives Matter, promptly waged all-out warfare against the CBP officers:

Antifa losers in Portland were trying to mess with/ambush officers.



Messed with the bull, got the horns.

And the one guy's laughter gives me strength lmao. pic.twitter.com/lGZpfVAVQP — L (@SomeBitchIKnow) July 17, 2020

When the officers succeeded in arresting mob members, leftists launched a conspiracy theory:

Illegal detention. Snatching people off the streets of Portland in unmarked cars. No arrests, no charges. Just kidnapping. #Trump's fascist state policing. pic.twitter.com/qSZ3jBlxud — Lee Saunders (@LeeSaunders72) July 17, 2020

Law professor Jonathan Turley had to remind people that it’s legal for federal officers to protect federal property and arrest people trying to overthrow the government:

As a legal matter, Portland cannot force the federal officers out of Portland or prevent arrests for federal offenses. This is the other side of federalism. The federal government has jurisdiction in the protection of federal buildings and the arrest of suspects in federal crimes — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 18, 2020

Mark Morgan, the Senior Office Performing the Duties of the Commissioner of CBP, also made it clear that the federal law enforcement officers were properly identified but had to hide their names to prevent Antifa doxing:

Our personnel are clearly marked as federal LEOs & have unique identifiers. You will not see names on their uniforms b/c these same violent criminals use this information to target them & their families, putting both at risk. As Acting Commissioner, I will not let that happen! — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) July 17, 2020

Despite all this – destruction of federal property, the announced intention to overthrow the U.S., and the doxing – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a federal elected officer, misrepresented the violence as “free speech” and called federal police Trump’s “stormtroopers”:

First Amendment speech should never be met with one-sided violence from federal agents acting as Trump’s secret police, especially when unidentified. This is disgraceful behavior we would expect from a banana republic — not the government of the United States. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

Both Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw sharply rebuked Pelosi:

Cops are not stormtroopers.



Arrests are not kidnappings.



ANTIFA terrorists are not protestors.



Dems are making the cynical political decision to stand with violent criminals trying to destroy America. https://t.co/Noib5l4HrX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 18, 2020

Graffiti? What a lie. See this link for actual arrest info.https://t.co/oa7wg9ZeJP



Democrats are openly accepting mob violence, while disparaging law enforcement as “stormtroopers.”



Share this. Americans must understand that voting Democrat is a vote against safety and order. https://t.co/R3UofDi4TE — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 18, 2020

If you needed a reminder that the revolution going on here is one in which the grossly misnamed American “elite” is encouraging civil breakdown to revolt against you, all you need to do is look at the tweet from Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America.

