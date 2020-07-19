« Blacks are losing control over Black Lives Matter | NFL to play the black national anthem? »
July 19, 2020

Nancy Pelosi calls federal law enforcement officers ‘stormtroopers’

By Andrea Widburg

Democrat-run Portland has given complete license to Black Lives Matter and Antifa, allowing increasingly violent protests that cause tens of millions of dollars in damage. When the mob eventually began to attack federal property and stated their intention to overthrow the U.S. system, the Department of Homeland Security sent in Customs and Border Patrol officers to arrest people violating the law. Antifa and the mob called what was happening “fascist.” It was to be expected that Portland’s mayor would echo this, but it’s disgusting that Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America, would also call CBP officers “stormtroopers.”

Monica Showalter has already described the violence and destruction on Portland’s streets, as well as the way the Portland mayor and Oregon (both Democrats) nastily refused to accept Trump’s offer of federal police aid, so I won’t repeat that here. [UPDATE: In a bad Freudian moment, because Andy Ngo reports from Portland, I looked at the following tweet and mentally substituted Portland for "Chicago." I'm leaving the video here because it shows what Antifa is doing all across America.] It’s sufficient to say the violence is escalating:

The mob is also explicit that it isn’t seeking reform; instead, its wildly applauded goal, stated by an afro-indigenous, non-binary local organizer,” so you know she means it, is to overthrow the government of the United States:

As part of its revolution, the mob deliberately destroyed federal property:

Chad Wolf, the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, properly concluded that neither the governor nor the mayor has the power to prevent the United States government from acting against revolutionaries destroying federal property and determined to overthrow the United States. Wolf, therefore, sent Customs and Border Patrol law enforcement officers (who serve under DHS) to Portland.

Antifa., which has partnered with Black Lives Matter, promptly waged all-out warfare against the CBP officers:

When the officers succeeded in arresting mob members, leftists launched a conspiracy theory:

Law professor Jonathan Turley had to remind people that it’s legal for federal officers to protect federal property and arrest people trying to overthrow the government:

Mark Morgan, the Senior Office Performing the Duties of the Commissioner of CBP, also made it clear that the federal law enforcement officers were properly identified but had to hide their names to prevent Antifa doxing:

Despite all this – destruction of federal property, the announced intention to overthrow the U.S., and the doxing – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a federal elected officer, misrepresented the violence as “free speech” and called federal police Trump’s “stormtroopers”:

Both Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw sharply rebuked Pelosi:

If you needed a reminder that the revolution going on here is one in which the grossly misnamed American “elite” is encouraging civil breakdown to revolt against you, all you need to do is look at the tweet from Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America.

Image: Twitter screengrab

