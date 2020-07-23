Michelle Malkin demands Denver cops’ accountability for not protecting pro-police rally from violent attacks by BLM/Antifa/Marxist mob

The premeditated attack by violent leftists on Sunday that shut down a pro-police rally in Denver, injuring several of the speakers, is not being forgotten. Yesterday, Michelle Malkin, the best known invited speaker who was roughed up and had to run for her life to safety, filed a formal Colorado Open Records Act Request addressed to the Denver Police Department. It asked for the following:

All communications (electronic, written, faxed, text messages, or otherwise) regarding the 7/19/20 permitted Law Enforcement Appreciation Day celebration and the unpermitted counter-protest at the State Capitol; All Operations Plans and Official Action reports regarding the 7/19/20 permitted event and unpermitted event (This date specifies the date of the events, not the date of creation of records. I request all Operations Plans and Official Action reports relevant to activities on this date, regardless of when these reports were created); Any and all communications regarding stand down orders, retreat orders, and communications between the incident commander and other officers, supervisors, and other DPD personnel regarding such orders.

The request is based on video and other evidence, much of it linked from Malkin’s Twitter account, that the Denver police did nothing to stop the leftist mob from attacking and shutting down the legal pro-police rally, allowing mayhem, injuries, and the squelching of free speech to go forward unchecked.

In her email to the police, Malkin wrote that she expects a “response to this request within 3 business days, as the statute requires.”

Yesterday evening, after a near-total blackout of this story in most of the major media (an exception was an online article at Fox News dot com on Monday), Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News addressed the event during a live interview with one of the rally participants, Colorado Republican State Rep. Patrick Neville. Video of the Carlson program segment was provided by Fox News to this author and can be watched here.

Introducing the interview, Carlson said “So over the weekend, left wing terrorists – and they are – associated with Antifa – attacked a pro-police rally, Back the Blue, in Denver, Colorado.” To my knowledge, this is the first time since the event three days earlier that any national broadcast or cable television media has mentioned it. Addressing his guest, Carlson added, “I read your pre-interview and it made my heart beat fast.”

Rep. Neville explained:

We were essentially surrounded by Antifa. We were outnumbered four to one…. We were on the stage when behind us one of my friends was beaten down by four or five Antifa members…. Eventually we had to evacuate…. In the meantime, we were pushed around, we were spit on, we had things thrown at us…. My friend was severely beaten, had a black eye. We didn’t have a chance to speak. And all of this occurred right on the stage of the facility where we were supposed to be having our rally. It wasn’t a minor scuffle on the outskirts of the rally, it was right there on the stage.

As Neville spoke, a split screen showed shots of Sunday’s violence including clips from Malkin’s 36-minute long cell phone video of the event that live streamed on Periscope. The original video is archived here.

Screen shot from Tucker Carlson Tonight Fox News Channel July 22 including Carlson, Colo. Rep. Patrick Neville, and part of Michelle Malkin’s live video showing a BLM supporter screaming in Malkin’s face as Malkin was attempting to make her way to the speaker’s microphone. Used with permission of Fox News.

Carlson asked his guest, “You’re a lawmaker. What country is this?! And moreover, where were the police? Why wasn’t someone protecting you?”

Neville replied:

That is the concern. I’m the House Republican leader in Colorado, the House Minority leader, so if it can happen to me and they can prevent me from speaking, they can really do this to anyone. It’s really concerning because I think the order probably came up to stand down. We had the police union chief out there actually saying there was a stand down order. I don’t know if that came from the mayor or even the governor. We have a serious problem with complete lawlessness here in Denver to the point where you can’t even show up for what should be a family friendly Back the Blue rally – a properly permitted rally – and we were just totally attacked by thugs committing total violence to try to silence our speech.

Carlson was incredulous when Neville noted that local Denver media either didn’t cover the violence that shut down the pro-police event or else made light of it, a fact that I confirmed in my July 20th article at American Thinker. Carlson commented “That’s just absolutely horrifying! What about other political leaders in the state? If they allow a sitting lawmaker to be attacked and driven away with violence, what happens next? And what are they doing about it?”

Neville:

They’re doing nothing about it whatsoever. And so I think we really need to appeal to the president. It’s time that we have an investigation about what actually happened. But not only that. I think it’s time that we have a stand your ground law in each state. The police were not there to protect us. Had it not been for the volunteers that I had…. I don’t know if we would have gotten out of there unscathed. We were the lucky ones. There were many folks who came out with huge gashes, had to go to the ER afterwards. A former soldier was stomped on and beaten down. And this all occurred right on the stage.

The best photos of the pro-police people who were attacked and injured are copyrighted. One of them can be viewed in the body of this article.

In closing, Neville added: “I’m a combat vet. I was a captain in the army. This is by far the most dangerous situation I have been in since I was in combat.”

Announcement on social media of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2020

The pro-police rally was billed as The 6th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (the first five went off without a hitch). It was advertised as “family friendly” with “music, food, and speakers.” In today’s sick political climate, it immediately became a target of the radical left using social media and the Web to organize a violent flash mob. One Website proclaimed:

On Sunday July 19, a group of ignorant, racist Coloradans are holding a “Pro-Police Rally” celebrating Colorado’s 6th Annual “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day”. This spectacle makes a mockery of the tragedy and hardship the police inflict on our community. This Sunday, we must make clear that this community does NOT “appreciate” the police and we find it completely unacceptable to celebrate them. Please join us at 2pm and let’s shut down this party!

Above that text inviting fellow radicals to “shut down this party” was the graphic below, crediting the “Party for Socialism and Liberation – Denver and Aurora Copwatch” with the call to action.

A meme on radical left sites and social media advocates “no parties for the pigs”

Finally, a mere two days after Sunday’s violent pro-police event that left her badly shaken up, Malkin published her latest syndicated column, “One Nation Under Anarcho-Tyranny.” The article illustrates why this fearless, best-selling author and activist has become one of the most respected and iconic thought leaders of the conservative right. Malkin’s article deserves to be read in full. It begins with a brief review of Sunday Bloody Sunday July 19, 2020 in Denver and goes on to introduce readers to the newly relevant concept of anarcho-tyranny, first described in 1992 by the late conservative columnist Sam Francis.

Malkin’s article ends with her sad but realistic take on the role of urban police departments in the rise of violent anarchy around the country. Her concluding paragraph:

So the message is loud and clear. When push comes to bloody shove in end-stage America, under the rule of the anarcho-tyrants, we, the law-abiding, are the enemy. Those in uniform sworn to protect and serve will turn their backs on us because their bosses don't answer to the public. They protect and serve the mob.

Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran journalist who writes about politics, media, popular culture, and health care for American Thinker and other publications. He also appears in the media, including recently as a guest analyst on BBC World News. Peter's website is http://peter.media. For updates on his work, follow Peter on Twitter at @pchowka.