Maybe the media should do their job and fact check people like Fauci instead of just repeating what they are told

In Jan: WHO and others said COVID 19 would not spread human to humans.

In Jan, Feb and early March, Fauci, CDC, most of the media and other Democrats said the virus wasn't very dangerous in the U.S.

In late Jan, Trump put a travel ban on China and he was widely criticized by the experts, Democrats and most of the media. They called it an over reaction and called Trump racist and xenophobic which is what they have called Trump for four years.

Biden flips on China travel ban Former Vice President Joe Biden now says he supports travel bans to contain the Chinese coronavirus after all – after he previously called the China travel ban issued by President Donald Trump in late January “xenophobia.”

In early March, The CDC, Fauci, NIH and others said don't wear face masks.

On March 9th, Fauci said it was OK to go on cruise ships.

'Then suddenly, on March 13th, Fauci and the CDC made up numbers and said millions would die and hundreds of millions would get the disease. There was no science to support this.

Trump immediately mobilized the private sector and government to address the situation. Within weeks we had huge numbers of ventilators, Masks, PPE and tests. We built thousands of hospital beds that the experts said were needed. They were not.

On March 25th. Cuomo put out an order for nursing homes to take in sick patients causing thousands to die and the media cheers Cuomo. Several governors repeated this idiocy. and thousands died. (but Cuomo to this day is blaming Trump in collusion with most of the media)

In early April, WHO said healthy people should not wear masks.

The states that have been less strict have still had much better overall results.

After months of saying that COVID 19 would pass easily on surfaces they said never mind. Essentially, they just made it up just like making up the original modeling numbers.

But according to the media, everything is Trump's fault and Cuomo and Fauci are perfect. The idiot Jennifer Rubin called Cuomo and New York competent even though they have the worst results.

Yes, Cuomo has almost 25% of deaths and the 2nd highest deaths per 100,000 and she calls that competent? That is a very low bar to call it competent!

Why doesn't the media list where the experts have been right and wrong instead of genuflecting to them? Do your job instead of campaigning for Democrats and cheering the intentional destruction of the economy in order to elect the corrupt, clearly incompetent Biden.