Ludicrous sexual harassment claims made against Tucker Carlson

Two women – Jennifer Eckhart, who worked for Fox, and Cathy Areu, who was an occasional guest on Fox shows – filed a lawsuit in Federal court accusing Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Howard Kurtz, Gianno Caldwell, and Ed Henry of a wide range of alleged sexual misconduct. The accusations against Ed Henry, whom Fox fired earlier in July, are especially extreme, accusing him of a violent rape. On the other side of the spectrum, the accusations against Carlson are ridiculous, and it’s these charges that are the subject of this post.

Superficially, Areu accuses Carlson of ordering his employees to restrain her in a chair, so that he could solicit her for sex. Then, when she rebuffed him, he dumped her as a guest. When you get to the details, though, you realize that the charges against Carlson are ridiculous.

Areu alleges that she was a frequent guest on Carlson’s show, appearing at least 17 times in 2018. Her last appearance was in December 2018. After she completed her segment, she contends,

[O]ne of Mr. Carlson’s producers or writers whispered in Ms. Areu’s ear, while she was on set trying to get out of the chair, and told her that Mr. Carlson wanted her to stay under the very end of the show to chat with him.

The complaint implies that Areu desperately wanted to avoid this little chat but couldn’t. Instead, she had “no choice” because she “was attached to the chair.” Oh. My. God! Carlson used bondage on the set to keep his guests trapped.

Well, not quite. Areu had a microphone on her that ran through the chair and wore an earpiece “that the tech crew refused to take off.” I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not conversant with the set for a TV news show, but I’m pretty sure that, if you really want to get away, you unclip the mic and remove the earpiece.

Next, Carlson changed his clothes in front of Areu. Ick! Except that wasn’t really what happened. “Mr. Carlson changed on set into his leather jacket for the annual Christmas party,” where he told Areu he planned to make a “quick appearance.”

After all this, we finally get to the real allegation, which was that Carlson propositioned Areu. Except that wasn’t really what happened either.

According to Areu, Carlson “hardly making any effort to hide his intentions,” told her he was staying at a hotel in NYC that night without his wife or children. “Without question,” Areu alleges, “Mr. Carlson was probing to see whether Ms. Areu was interested in a sexual relationship.”

Areu, who looks like a very pretty little gnome, apparently has an ego that knows no bounds. She’s like the negative, evil version of Eric Idle’s famous Monty Python character who saw a double entendre in every word anyone said.

Amber Athey, an editor at Spectator USA, has done a series of tweets ripping apart those of Areu’s factual allegations that revolve around the Christmas party:

Here are two social media posts about the FNC Christmas Party (this appears to be the party for all of the shows ... the individual shows also have their own parties the following week). Both posts are dated Dec 10, 2018. pic.twitter.com/sXGaR0A1RL — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) July 21, 2020

Here are the relevant portions from Areu's lawsuit where she claims her last appearance was before the Christmas Party pic.twitter.com/8cLmnab603 — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) July 21, 2020

What's more, I cannot find any evidence that Areu appeared on the show on December 10, 2018. Here is a YouTube video of that show: https://t.co/1B7M7nNnbb — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) July 21, 2020

Tucker also did not pop into the party for “ten minutes.” He attended the entire thing. It was a small party for his staff and his absence would’ve been noticeable. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) July 21, 2020

For the left, Tucker Carlson is a dangerous man. The New York Times appeared poised to dox him, although it backed off once Carlson made the Times’ intentions public. Lawfare is another honored leftist tactic to derail someone inconvenient.

I know nothing about Carlson’s private life or work habits, but I do recognize a poorly pled complaint when I see one. Ms. Areu’s complaint is laughable on its face and, if Athey is correct, factually unbelievable.

