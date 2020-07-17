Kayleigh McEnany is so effective that the MSM is now lying by deceptively editing her comments

Yesterday saw a new low in irresponsible media reporting on a briefing by a presidential press secretary. Many media outlets outright lied about what Kayleigh McEnany said by cutting her off in mid-sentence in a comment on school reopening, thereby creating an impression that was opposite of the truth.

Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner explains and presents multiple examples of lies reported by the propaganda media:

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday tried to explain President Trump’s position that schools in the United States should re-open sooner rather than later. “The president has said, unmistakably, that he wants schools to open. And I was just in the [Oval Office] talking to him about that. And when he says ‘open,’ he means, ‘open in full’ – kids being able to attend each and every day at their school,” she told reporters at a White House press briefing.

“The science should not stand in the way of this,” McEnany continued. “And as Dr. Scott Atlas, and I thought this was a good quote, [said], ‘Of course we can do it. Everyone else in the western world, our peer nations, are doing it. We are the outlier here.’ The science is very clear on this that, for instance, you look at the [Journal of the American Medical Association] pediatric study of 46 pediatric hospitals in North America that said the risk of critical illness from COVID is far less for children than that of seasonal flu.” The White House press secretary concluded, “The science is on our side here. We encourage for localities and states to just simply follow the science. Open our schools.”

Watch a one-minute video:

Here are examples of reporters who excised the statement “The science is on our side here. We encourage for localities and states to just simply follow the science,” and simply reported the first part, “The science should not stand in the way of this,” as if she were saying to ignore the science.

The White House Press Secretary on Trump's push to reopen schools: ‘The science should not stand in the way of this,’” said CNN’s Jim Acosta, conveniently omitting some fairly necessary context. CNN’s Ana Cabrera claimed, “WH Press Secretary: ‘When he (Trump) says open, he means open – in full – kids being able to attend each and every day at their school,’ McEnany told reporters at the press briefing. ‘The science should not stand in the way of this.’” “From the White House podium: ‘Science should not stand in the way’ of reopening schools,” CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang said elsewhere. Reporter Jim Heath, who brags in his Twitter media profile that he is a Walter Cronkite Award-winner, said, “‘The science should not stand in the way of this.’ You just can't make this stuff up. 108 days until the election.” "'The science should not stand in the way of this,’ [McEnany] says of fully re-opening schools," said NBC News’s Josh Lederman. The Daily Beast claimed in its headline from the briefing, “Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Reopening Schools.” Tweeted CBS News, “McEnany: ‘The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open...When he says open, he means open and full, kids being able to attend each and every day at their school. The science should not stand in the way of this.’” “The White House press secretary says ‘science should not stand in the way’ of reopening schools,” the New York Times claimed in the headline to a live blog post. The Guardian similarly claimed on its live blog, “White House: 'The science should not stand in the way' of reopening schools.” “White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on school reopenings: ‘The science should not stand in the way of this,’” said the Washington Post’s official Twitter account. The Washington Post also published a headline that reads, "‘The science should not stand in the way’ of schools reopening, White House press secretary says."

Almost the only honest reporter from an MSM outlet on this campaign of lies was Jake Tapper of CNN, who tweeted:

Folks read the ENTIRE McEnany comment about "the science should not stand in the way" of opening schools. She's arguing that the science is on the side of those who want to open them, she cites a JAMA study. I'm not taking a position on the matter but be fair. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 16, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany has been devastatingly effective as President Trump’s press secretary, holding the media accountable for their lies, and letting viewers of her press briefings know what questions the pressies are not asking but should. This campaign of lies is evidence that the MSM knows that she is threat to their ability to fulfill their political function as propagandists and have decided to untie in lies about her.

