It's GuaidÃ³, not Maduro

This is a bit of good news in the middle of so many awful stories.

Check this out:

A British judge ruled on Thursday that President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela cannot get access to at least $1 billion in gold in a Bank of England vault, on the basis that Britain does not recognize him as the leader of the Latin American country battered by economic sanctions and the coronavirus. Like many Western countries, including the United States, the British government has “unequivocally recognized” the opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s interim president, a London high court judge, Nigel Teare, said in his ruling, adding that it was therefore unlawful to give the gold to Mr. Maduro.

Cheers for the judge! Glad to see that someone is on the ball.

My first reaction was to wonder what Maduro wanted the gold for? According to news reports, he wanted to cash the gold and buy some COVID-19 supplies for his people.

Really? What happened to the oil reserves?

A Venezuelan friend speculated that Maduro was testing the system just in case he needs cash to leave the country.

I don't know, but I believe my friend's speculation more than Maduro's official answer.

