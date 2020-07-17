Huge one-day sales for the venomous book Trumpâ€™s niece wrote about him

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, had a good day on Thursday. The media is thrilled with her anti-Trump book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, and it sold fantastically well. Still, there are a couple of problems. The first is that Mary is probably lying and the second is that, contrary to what Mary and the Democrats want, it’s not going to change any minds.

The book certainly has a market:

After Trump’s failed effort to stop Mary Trump’s book from being published, it hit the market on Thursday and promptly set sales records: A tell-all book written by President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, sold nearly a million copies on its first day of release, according to publisher Simon & Schuster. The book publisher said that 950,000 copies of Trump’s book, including preorders, hit bookstore shelves or were mailed directly to customers through July 14, the official first day of release. The number set a record for Simon & Schuster, according to Forbes.

Here’s the back story. Trump’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr., was an alcoholic. He died in 1981, when he was only 42 years old, because of the effects of alcoholism. Mary would have been 15 or 16 then, and her father’s death was apparently the last time she had any meaningful contact with Donald before meeting him once at Ivanka’s wedding and once again at the White House.

In 2001, two years after Fred Trump Sr. had died, Mary and her brother sued, claiming that their aunts and uncles, including Donald, had cut them out of Trump Sr’s will. Mary and her brother lost.

This book is Mary’s revenge – revenge for her father’s miserable life and revenge for Hillary’s loss because Mary is a highly partisan Democrat. Indeed, she admits that she wrote the book because she hates Trump’s policies and buys into all the canards against him, including the “kids in cages” garbage.

Mary’s brother opted for dignity. In June, he issued this statement:

I have learned only recently that my younger sister, Mary, is writing a tell-all book which is advertised to be highly critical of the Trump family and especially of our uncle, Donald J. Trump. My wife, children, and I have a strong relationship with our extended family and have had no involvement or interest in the preparation of this book.

That point about the relationship is important because Mary actually had no relationship with Donald. Donald’s son, Donald Jr. has pointed out that the family had nothing to do with Mary:

If she was there I don’t remember seeing her, and other than possibly that one large family gathering, I don’t believe I’ve seen her in approximately 20 years. https://t.co/AU5L5nBSok — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 15, 2020

Mary herself admitted on Good Morning America that she had “been on the outside of this family for a really long time.” It was only at Ivanka’s wedding (“which for reasons I still don’t understand I was invited to”), that she started talking to Trump’s sister Maryanne. This relationship with Maryanne “was the first time I felt part of the family since I was a kid.”

Despite having had almost no contact with Donald, Mary claims that she knows enough about the man to say terrible things about him. Thus, Mary claims that, during her minute interactions with her uncle Donald, she often heard him use derogatory slurs for both blacks and Jews. Yeah, sure….

Ninety-year-old Cindy Adams, a gossip columnist who was a fixture on the New York social scene and spent lots of time with Trump for close to 50 years, says that Trump is a decent man and that the book is slander from beginning to end:

A new book by Donald’s nasty nobody nothing niece indicates Maryanne trashes him. When did this happen? I only know that I never witnessed her hostility or ingratitude. What I’ve witnessed is that money, estates, inheritances, trusts and wills turn families evil. So, to make a buck you make a book. This is a vendetta written by a zero who’s scratching for 10 minutes of fame. Like Bolton, who can’t hold a job and wants to cash in, these losers are literary medics. Drawing blood to make money.

Aside from the strong likelihood that Mary is making it up as she goes along, and relying in part on possibly twisted stories from a father so ravaged by alcohol that he died at 42, the reality is that the book doesn’t matter at all. Trump fans don’t care about his past. They know he wasn’t a saint but admire the man he has become: A family man who raised four successful adult children and seems to be doing fine with Barron, and a president who loves America and Americans and who keeps his promises.

Meanwhile, the Trump haters -- you know, the ones who claimed that “love trumps hate” when Hillary was still in the game – are bathing as usual in the fetid water of their media-incestuous hate-filled swamp. They weren’t going to vote for him before reading the book and nothing will change after they’ve read it.

Image: YouTube screengrab