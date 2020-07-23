How Trump can win over soccer moms in 2020

Polls have shown that since 2016 and up until now that Donald Trump has had weak support among suburban women. This is about to change. Women, more than men, value security. The current rash of Antifa and Black Lives Matter urban disorders has unsettled many of them, especially when a number of Democrat mayors and governors abnegating their duty to maintain any semblance of order.

The fear of such disorders, however, are more theoretical than real. The urban centers are far away, and such a law-and-order breakdown as is happening in Seattle and Portland is not likely to happen in their leafy suburban neighborhoods. But the Democrats pose an even a far greater threat to suburban life than the Antifa and BLM radicals. It is the resurrection of the Obama-era social engineering scheme called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing.

Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing is a policy aimed directly at the suburbs. It would force towns with mostly single-family homes to build high-density housing for low-income people. And it's more than that. As Betsy McCaughey writes in the New York Post:

Starting in 2015,President Barack Obama's Department of Housing and Urban Development floated a cookie-cutter requirement for "balanced housing" in every suburb. "Balanced" meant affordable even for people who need federal vouchers. Towns were obligated to "do more than not discriminate," as a 2013 HUD proposal explained. Rather, towns had to make it possible for low-income minorities to choose suburban living and provide "adequate support to make their choices possible."

No doubt some federal money would come to support such a program, but it never would be enough to cover the need for greatly expanding the town's infrastructure to accommodate it. This would include: water, sewage, roads, gas, and electric. Then there would be the increase needs in mass transit, police and first responders and the schools. Probably throw in a methadone clinic for good measure. Local taxes would soar and the quality of life would plummet. And imagine what this Democrat plan would do to the schools that the soccer moms hold so precious.

The election of Donald J. Trump ended this madness. But the idea wasn't killed. It merely laid dormant, waiting to come to life again should Joe Biden win in November. As McCaughey writes, the message to suburbanites from Biden and the other social justice fanatics is that you may have worked hard and saved, but you can't have the suburban life unless everyone else can, too.

This is too big of an issue for Trump to let slide by unmentioned. In last week's Rose Garden press conference, the president specifically warned the threat of the Democrat plan to radically social engineer the suburbs. This is a message that can resonate with suburban woman. If they can see that their neighborhoods and personal lifestyle are in real danger with the election of Biden, they will vote for Trump. It is now up to the Trump campaign to drive this message home between now and November.