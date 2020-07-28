HCQ censorship, cubed: Social media giants shut down doctors testifying from experience that hydroxychloroquine works

Picture it: A robust middle-aged doctor of matronly dignity commanding CNN pampered prince Fredo Cuomo to come on in and take a urine test for her like a good boy. It was an image not unlike that of Saddam Hussein opening his mouth for his dental inspection, but with crybaby Cuomo, it's simply funnier. She wanted the self-important CNN anchor to prove that he's not the hypocrite she thinks he is, because, yes, those who get well from COVID-19, such as he had, very commonly do it by taking hydroxychloroquine.

That really happened, in so many words, when Dr. Stella Immanuel, a fiercely passionate doctor based in Texas, called for Cuomo to prove he hadn't been using HCQ because he was such a loudmouth about denouncing it. For her, it was pretty obvious the treatment was easy and effective, based on her own experience as a doctor saving lives.

Love to see a debate between TV Drs, Fauci and these FRONTLINE Drs.. C’mon let’s do this! What network is brave enough to air a debate like this? https://t.co/V1w3o8E2Is — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 28, 2020

She effectively called on Fredo Cuomo to come on in and get his urine test to show us all how sincere he was ... which is impossible to not snicker at the visualized specter of.

More importantly, she made the critical point that hydroxychloroquine is often used by the very people who claim it's too dangerous for the general public to use, and that the inexpensive medication has been shown by serious medical studies as well as her own lived experience as a medical practitioner to be safe and effective at killing off COVID. The fact that the medication has been demonized is nothing but a bid to Get Trump, who has praised the treatment. The losers here are the people who really would benefit from it and whose doctors can't or won't give it to them.

And that's why she was with a group called American Frontline Doctors, speaking from their own doctorly experience on the steps of the Capitol to testify that hydroxychloroquine works.

Immanuel, whose passionate testimony beginning at about the 5:30 point of the UGE video said that she herself treated 350 COVID patients with HCQ, same as doctors in Asia, Africa and Europe do, and not one died. Her described bedside manner, telling patients 'you're not going to die' must have been immensely assuring to many a patient with a terrifying diagnosis associated with so much death, based on her sureness of knowledge. And she's got science on her side. Just three weeks ago, a huge medical study confirmed HCQ's efficacy. A previous "study" by the famed British medical journal Lancet debunking HCQ got retracted because it was found to be junk. Aside from the studies, these doctors spoke from their own medical experience, the things they saw with their own eyes on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, and sought to tell of.

And for that, they got censored. YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook removed all evidence of their testimony from their sites, leaving only smaller sites with the evidence they gave, effectively silencing them.

According to Breitbart, which took the brunt of the censorship:

Facebook has removed a video posted by Breitbart News earlier today, which was the top-performing Facebook post in the world Monday afternoon, of a press conference in D.C. held by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots. The press conference featured Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and frontline doctors sharing their views and opinions on coronavirus and the medical response to the pandemic. YouTube (which is owned by Google) and Twitter subsequently removed footage of the press conference as well. The video accumulated over 17 million views during the eight hours it was hosted on Facebook, with over 185,000 concurrent viewers.

Twitter has on its sidebar the 'corrective' retrograde argument from the FDA that hydroxychloroquine is not effective or safe. Somehow the pencil-pushers' HCQ claims trump those of doctors who have saved actual patients from it. And now the big tech companies are censoring and silencing the doctors, effectively sending some patients to die without HCQ.

Even CNBC viewed that in askance, putting the word 'false' in quotes.

Worse still, the doctors spoke of an atmosphere of fear and silencing, which was why these doctors took their testimony went to Washington. There shouldn't be fear in telling the truth.

It's as clear a violation of the First Amendment as any -- the idea that a trained doctor with years of experience cannot testify to what he or she saw with his or her own eyes is outrageous. It's the Sovietization of America if it goes on. It makes the case for Congress to force these companies to forfeit their "like a utility" platforms and force them to be regulated as edited publications. The truth is getting out about HCQ and for those who benefit, it's the difference between life and death. These brave doctors can see this. The disgusting establishments trying to silence them cannot.

