George Will seems to have missed the corruption of the regime of Obama/Biden

I do not recall, the supposedly conservative, serious, intellectual George Will giving a damn about much that Obama/Biden did during their 2 terms. He didn’t call Obama frivolous, didn’t talk about a downward spiral nor care about all the criminal activities of Obama and his gang nor did he care about the continuous lies.

But, as with most of the media, everything is Trump’s fault.

The nation is in a downward spiral. Worse is still to come. Under the most frivolous person ever to hold any great nation’s highest office, this nation is in a downward spiral. This spiral has not reached its nadir, but at least it has reached a point where worse is helpful, and worse can be confidently expected. The nation’s floundering government is now administered by a gangster regime. It is helpful to have this made obvious as voters contemplate renewing the regime’s lease on the executive branch. Roger Stone adopted the argot of B-grade mobster movies when he said he would not “roll on” Donald Trump. By commuting Stone’s sentence, Stone’s beneficiary played his part in this down-market drama, showing gratitude for Stone’s version of omertà (the Mafia code of silence), which involved lots of speaking but much lying. Given Trump’s reckless lying and the supine nature of most Republican officeholders, it is imperative that the Nov. 3 result be obvious that evening.

Photo cerdit: Gage Skidmore

As for lies:

Obama, his minions and his devotees from the media willingly spread the multiple falsehoods about Obamacare for years.

As Obama was seeking to enhance his legacy to get a deal with the terrorist tyrants who pledge death to America, the lies were rampant. To this day, most of the media and other Democrats still support the bad deal concocted with lies.

Obama took lying to new heights with the Iran deal When it comes to the Iran nuclear deal, the Obama administration increasingly appears to have been a bottomless pit of deception.

And the biggest lie of all: Russian collusion. For years, this piece of garbage has been used for endless stories and endless investigations seeking to destroy Trump, Stone and any others that get in the way as the media and other Democrats seek to get rid of Trump. When will George Will rip his fellow journalists and Democrats for intentionally misleading Americans to hate Trump and pretend he is a puppet of Putin.

The Downward Spiral

George Will must have been asleep for decades as Democrats throughout the country have destroyed major cities. The great society and anti-poverty programs intentionally broke up the family leading to generations of people, especially blacks, mired in poverty in single parent households.

Most reporters don’t seem to care about all the criminal activity and killings of blacks, including children in Democrat run cities. They are too busy seeking to destroy and defeat Trump every day.

Obama’s policies gave us the slowest economic recovery in seventy years, but the media not only didn’t care, they cheered.

I would challenge anyone to name a Democrat policy from the last fifty years that was meant to make the private sector stronger versus making the government more powerful. I can’t think of any. The Democrats have been actively trying to remake America for a long time by moving away from capitalism that made the U.S. the greatest country ever in a very short time. They have been incrementally been moving towards socialism for decades.

Throughout history, countries have collapsed because powerful government got too big, not because the people had too much freedom and power. Yet that is what most of the media supports.

As for a gangster regime. The examples of the corruption and criminal acts of the Obama/Biden years are too numerous to mention but again the media not only didn’t care, they actively participated and protected the members of the Obama crime family as they repeat the talking points that no one is above the law and equal treatment under the law: Here is a sample of the criminal activities and corruption:

As soon as Obama took office, he intentionally violated bankruptcy law by rewarding his political supporters and punishing more secure creditors.

Obama stole taxpayer dollars to reward political contributors. Was that frivolous?

The IRS was used to violate the free speech and freedom of association rights of Obama political opponents. Was it frivolous when Obama said he saw nothing wrong that IRS did?

Hillary used her position on the public trough to enrich herself, her family, her foundation and friends. Russia even got Uranium. (but Trump is the Putin puppet)

Was it frivolous when Obama looked the other way?

Biden also used his public positions throughout his career to enrich himself and his family and the media cheers and supports him for President.

He also threatened to cut off funds from Ukraine if they didn’t fire a prosecutor.

Somehow, most of the media can’t spot the corruption.

Obama dictatorially stopped a Justice Department investigation into drug running by terrorists to appease Iran dictators. Obama was a puppet of dictators including Putin, the Castros and the tyrants of Iran.

Obama illegally used taxpayer funds to cover up shortfalls in Obamacare instead of properly going through Congress. Why didn’t Pelosi or Schumer care about this clear violation of separation of powers?

Obama never cared about the Constitution or the law. Most of the media not only didn’t care, they cheered.

Obama had slush funds at CFPB, Justice Department and EPA where taxpayer funds were illegally used for pollical purposes and to give kickbacks to political supporters.

No matter how many crimes the corrupt, career criminal and Hillary committed they were never charged because she was the establishment’s choice for President. She was above the law.

Holder, Clapper, Brennan, Lerner, Comey and others lied to Congress and were above the law. Most of the media not only didn’t care, they use and hire these known liars to attack Trump.

The Obama administration continually violated the law by illegally spying on thousands. The criminal activity of people throughout the Obama Administration during the 2016 campaign as they targeted Trump and protected Hillary dwarfs Watergate or anything else in American history and most of the media still doesn’t care. Where are the Woodwards and Bernsteins when the public needs them?

Is it any wonder that there is so much corruption and criminal activity by politicians and government bureaucrats when so much of the media is in the tank for one party?

Gangster regime is a good description of the Obama/Biden years.

When Biden goes out and brags that his years in the White House were scandal free and the media stays silent, the culpability and complicity is clear.

It is a shame that George Will resorted to writing such a piece of garbage as he spends his time campaigning to elect the clearly corrupt and incompetent Biden along with most other supposed journalists.