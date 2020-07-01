Fauci guns for relevance again, predicts 100K COVID cases a day

The online Wall Street Journal yesterday trumpeted at the top of its home page: "Fauci Warns of Potential 100,000 Virus Cases a Day." The subheading lays out his threat: "Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is now recording about 40,000 new cases a day of the new coronavirus, and that 'it could go up to 100,000 a day' if people continue to flout advice on social distancing and face masks."

Please allow me to translate. Little dictator Fauci, drunk on his 15 minutes of fame and power, wants America to dance to his tune. In particular, he wants to humiliate the president and get Joe Biden elected in the fall. It's as simple as that.

Unfortunately for the Little Dictator, the facts as published by his own organization contradict his pronouncements. The CDC reports there were 56 million cases of seasonal flu in the 186 days of flu season between October 1, 2019 and April 4, 2020. That equates to 301,000 infections per day, dwarfing those from COVID-19 by almost a factor of ten. And that was with a vaccine readily available. No masks, distancing, or lockdowns were recommended by Little Dictator Fauci then, no hysteria and panic promoted by Big Media and Leftists. So why are they terrorizing American voters now?

Pretty easy to figure out.