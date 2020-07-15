Fact-check Flunk: A dishonest media bid to pin 'racism' on to Trump

In an exchange with the press heralded as "controversial," President Trump stated the hard facts about police violence against Blacks, correctly noting that there were quite a few more such cases against whites, in a truncated attempt to bust up a "narrative" that blue-city police are specially targetting black people in "systemic racism."

In an unfortunate exchange with CBS News's Catherine Herridge, she asked “Why are African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?"

Trump's reply: "So are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.”

Which is perfectly true. But it didn't stop the word-salad artists at the New York Times, the Washington Post, and NBC News, to name a few, from hailing that factual statement as "controversial" if not outright "falsehoods."

Look at these verbal acrobatics from a so-called fact-check from the New York Times:

This is misleading. Although more white Americans have been killed by police than Black Americans, Black Americans are killed at a far higher rate than white Americans. Since 2015, The Washington Post has logged 2,499 white Americans killed by police for a rate of 13 per million, compared with 1,301 Black Americans for a rate of 31 per one million.

Let's start with the second sentence. "Although more white Americans have been killed by police than Black Americans..."

Stop. Stop right there. Right off the bat that makes Trump's statement factual. Percentages or rates of killing were not part of Herridge's question. Nor were circumstances of killing. According to Statista, 370 whites and 235 blacks were shot to death by police in 2019. And in 2020 so far, 204 whites and 105 blacks. The white total exceeds the black by a high margin.

But wait - the percentages.... Even if you wanted to go there, which Herridge did not -- no information within the data was about circumstances - such were these killings justified? Were the police being shot at first? Was there a hostage situation? Were the cops being assaulted or attacked? What color were the police who did the shooting (which would negate a lot of the claims of racism right there, given that many and often a majority of blue city cops are black.) Or was it really a human rights violation, which is what most people object to in police killings. No context at all.

All you can say from the hard data is that yes, more whites than Blacks are killed by cops. And if you want to criticize all police killings, well, that makes whites the largest group of victims if victim totals is the game. None of these numbers, or percentages, prove systemic racism, which is what the press was looking for, as NBC hailed the remarks as "controversial," the New York Times called 'falsehoods' and the Washington Post claimed was a Trump bid that "highlights white victimhood" (which it was not - it was clearly a truncated effort to break the canard about systemic police racism).

What's more, there's evidence that since the Ferguson killings of 2014, white cops are less likely to shoot at minority suspects than whites, according to a report from NPR, which further complicates the 'systemic racism' in police forces that the activists claim and the reporters eat up without questions.

Herridge, whose intellectual rigor is well known, likely was asking a question she didn't come up with herself, a broad, open-ended question that invited an anything-goes response. Trump's answer was factual, yet what Herridge's bosses wanted was some kind of confirmation of systemic racism in the country's police forces as the accepted premise. Since Trump didn't bite, responding with actual facts however you'd want to read them, the bias in the question was evident: It was simply a bid to whip up more protests and riots, and more election-fodder for Joe Biden. Had Herridge asked about rates of killings or something more precise, Trump could have asked her what the crimes and incidents leading up to the shootings were, and then asked if the circumstances were the same with white suspects who were killed by cops. It was just a gotcha question with an off the cuff answer and the press looking for something new and racist to pin on Trump.

The 'falseshoods' of the NY Times claim belong to the Times.

Image credit: NBC News, via shareable YouTube, screen shot