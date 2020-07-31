Donald Trump's clarity

President Trump, when he was first running for the presidency, spoke with a clarity that was totally un-nuanced. As guys I knew at the local auto service shop spoke to (and about) one another.

Frankly, I was put off by it. My daily work venue for most of my working life was at a Harvard institution, not at that "shop." And yes, I posted my feelings at the time. It — how Donald Trump spoke — just wasn't my thing. And I didn't wish that to become the norm.

But as often happens in life, my continuing to observe the president (once he became such) revealed that there truly is a method — and a needed and worthy one — to his plainspokenness. There's something that makes it totally different from, say, Nancy Pelosi's common nastiness.

That difference is severalfold — and each has been a lesson to me.

One is his intent. Like a person who uses a firearm. Some are using it to bully — to take. Others to defend. Pelosi and her kind do one, Trump the other.

Two — and is it possible anyone really doesn't see this? — is that Trump is simply being himself, that guy on the shop floor. That while Pelosi (or worse, Elizabeth Warren!) is not. It — they — are so obviously scripted. Phony.

If a friend of mine is having a pissy day and I make it worse by some unthoughtful action and he spazzes at me — well, good for them, and may I learn from it. But a person who is just plain nasty is, well, just plain Nancy.

And three, Trump is really on America's side. "We the people" and all that.

That was what he told the nation on Inauguration Day. His presidency was not to be about the parties — Democrat versus Republican — but about us.

I knew he was setting himself up for trouble when he said that, but I then had no appreciation of the man's extraordinary strength. That he is truly one of a kind.

To my own amazement, I have come to love him.

If one loves the America that we were given — a nation with a government of, by, and for the people, how can one not?

I read comments all over the web and in print that reveal that some people do not. That they prefer the phony. They like and accept the surface. People like Pelosi acting "proper" while thinking and acting solely of and for themselves and their cronies.

Pelosi, Nadler, Biden, and so many others are now revealed.

But — and this is just as important – so are we.

Are we surface, or deep?

Is phony politeness what matters to us — or a government that exists to protect the basic American values of liberty and opportunity for all under a limited government?

None of this is really about how people speak. It is about what fundamental underlying values each of us (and each of them) has.

One side today does have them — values — and that is the president's side. The others simply do not. They simply have a self-empowering agenda that leaves nothing for people like you and me.

And as I see it, that leaves me — us! — only one choice. To stand with the president against the phonies and the "woke" and all the other "Newspeak" poisonous rubbish George Orwell once so clearly foresaw and foretold.

Election day — November 3 — cannot get here quickly enough.