Disney streaming Hamilton? Save your money

For all those who did not shell out hundreds, or in some cases thousands, of dollars to see Hamilton on stage, do not spend the seventy dollars to subscribe to Disney’s streaming channel to watch it. It is loud, entirely unmusical, too clever by half, full of anachronisms for which critics would slam any other production that was not deemed a hit by our easily duped media. Our never-very-smart intelligentsia of course raved endlessly about this bit of bad theater. If one had not rushed to see it, over and over again, they were, well... rubes. While Alexander Hamilton was and is a very important and interesting Founding Father, he is likely spinning in his grave over what has been done to his life and legacy with this overhyped rap nonsense.

That this play was ever called a musical is an insult to musicals. Think of the truly great musicals: Oklahoma, South Pacific, Paint Your Wagon, Carousel, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Kiss Me Kate, West Side Story, Camelot, Chess, Les Miserables, et. al. Those were gloriously musical, the lyrics literate and historical. Read Jay Lerner’s lyrics to Camelot; most young people, those currently rioting in our streets, would likely think they were in a different language, so rich is the vocabulary. Those films had brilliant choreography by people like Anges DeMille, Michael Kidd, and Jerome Robbins, to name a few. The choreography of Hamilton is embarrassing by comparison. And as for voices? There are no true singers in Hamilton. Apparently, the powers that be did not think that particular skill was necessary given the essential power of their production. They are all serviceable singers but there is no vocal talent like that which graced all the musicals named above.

The music is just plain bad, a screeching mess of lyrics no one would grasp without subtitles. They are most of them shouted at the audience like our protesters of late shout at the police they’ve been taught they should hate. The soundtrack could be used as an instrument of interrogation. “Make it stop” a suspect would scream. The show is appalling and exhausting, even when watching it at home. But no one has written the truth about the play more incisively and accurately than Nicholas Pell at Reason in January, 2017. Do not spend a dime to watch it until you’ve read his evisceration of it first. Pell’s review is far more entertaining than the play.