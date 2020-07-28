Dems starting to panic that voters will blame them for riots

Despite the best efforts of the propaganda media (aka, MSM) to sanitize as “mostly peaceful” violent, property-destroying and federal agent-blinding demonstrations that have engulfed Portland, Seattle, and other cities, the American people are catching on that Antifa is the armed auxiliary street force of the Democrat party, just as the KKK was a century and more ago. While the Dems thought that their strategy of making conditions terrible so that voters would throw out the incumbent was sound, it turns out that the availability of dramatic footage of real violence on social media has put the lie to the media coverups.

.@JoeNBC still claiming the protests in Portland are “peaceful” pic.twitter.com/RWC52rbQyA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 23, 2020

It’s gotten so bad that Rep. Jerrold Nadler actually insisted that Antifa violence on Portland was a “myth,” only to be hustled away from the interviewer by a staffer who saw the PR disaster that was unfolding.

Twitter video screen grab

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland.



His response?



“THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Evidently, Nadler believed the sanitized version of the demonstrations broadcast by the alphabet networks was bought by the public. (See this hilarious Twitter video on the ins and outs of selling riot footage to the nets.)

Tucker Carlson, the highest rated host in cable news history, regularly calls the rioters “Biden voters,” and that is an easier sale to the public than Nadler’s fantasy.

As a result, some Democrats are openly expressing their fear that the rioters are helping Trump. This tweet by Clinton consigliere Lanny Davis yesterday is getting a huge amount of attention:

Violent protesters lighting fires and using violence in Portland should wear @realDonaldTrump buttons. That is who they are helping.Progressives in Portland need to call them out, including the Mayor. ReTweet please. Don’t allow violent people help @realDonaldTrump — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) July 27, 2020

Lanny Davis is not the first Democrat to become aware of the potential for disaster as voters realize the truth of Tucker Carlson’s label for the rioters as Biden voters. Mayor Libby Schaaf of Oakland, who saw police headquarters and the Alameda County Courthouse attacked and attempted to be burned down over the weekend, warned:

"Vandalizing our downtown gives Donald Trump the images he wants and the justification he seeks to send Federal troops into American cities. We celebrate passionate protest but Oaklanders need to know that when they attend protests after dark, they may be providing cover for agitators who are more intent on stoking civil unrest than advancing racial justice."

Mayor Schaaf had her consciousness raised last Tuesday when:

A group of people vandalized Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s home early Tuesday, spray-painting graffiti, splashing red paint on the walls and setting off fireworks that targeted the house before dawn, according to neighbors and a spokesman for the mayor. Messages in red paint and black-and-purple spray paint covered the mayor’s home, as well as a stone wall that runs along the property, the sidewalk and street. Messages included “Wake up Libby,” “Blood on your hands,” “Take responsibility” and “Defund OPD.” The graffiti remained on the home and surrounding surfaces as of late Tuesday morning. Around 2 a.m., 15 to 20 people in black approached the home on foot, chanting “Wake up, Libby,” said Desiree Alexander, who lives across the street. They began setting off fireworks in the street and smoke filled the air, Alexander said.

The Democrats, including the Biden campaign, are riding a tiger. If they attempt to dismount, they will be eaten by the tiger, as Libby Schaaf discovered. Bernie Sanders’s most enthusiastic supporters are still smarting from the Dem establishment handing the nomination to Joe Biden as a front man, and significant numbers of them could peel off if Biden attempts to restrain the rioters, whom he has not even criticized to date. And the hysterically angry rioters, many of them white, college educated women in their twenties, could turn on Biden as with ample ammunition from his past career befriending KKK Kleagle Robert Byrd and enriching his family with his political connections.

President Trump, to their dismay, has played the riots perfectly, with his administration expressing resolve but refraining from oversteps that would hand a Kent State-like massacre, complete with martyrs, to the rioters and their political beneficiaries in the Democrat party.