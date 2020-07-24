Democrats continue to lay the groundwork for Resistance II: The Civil War

It started with Hillary Clinton, who has spent the last three-and-a-half years insisting that she was cheated out of her rightful place in the Oval Office. Last week, she opined, “Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not.” And then she issued the marching order: “And we have to be ready for that.”

How does one get ready to overthrow the duly elected president of the United States? After all, the Democrats’ Deep State efforts during Trump’s first term have failed. Democrats are therefore getting their ducks in a row for a more aggressive challenge.

Paul Krugman did his bit with a rant that Trump could not win. From there, he concluded that the federal officers in Portland – all wearing “police” labels and DHS insignia – were secret agents “without identification,” rounding up people.

A few days ago, Nancy Pelosi took up the gauntlet when she dehumanized Trump by refusing even to name him and used eliminationist rhetoric that likened him to an insect:

The fact is, whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving. Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won't have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States. [Snip.] It has nothing to do with if the certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there.

Now, Rep. Maxine Waters (D., the slums of L.A.) is on the job. And if you thought Krugman and Pelosi were unhinged, Waters shows that they’re rank amateurs. Waters was on Joy Reid’s new “ReidOut” show on MSNBC. To Waters, when she looks at Portland, it’s 1938 in Berlin all over again:

The people of this country had better be worried about what we’re seeing in Portland. We have these paramilitary police officers or whomever they are, they’re federal officers or agents of some kind that’s been organized by the president of the United States. He did not contact the local mayors. He did not contact the governors. He just sent them in. Who are these people? Why did they have these kinds of uniforms on where they cannot be identified? We don’t know their names. We don’t have anything that identifies them. They have unmarked cars. They’ve been pulling people off the street and throwing them into these cars.

Waters obviously doesn’t countenance the possibility that the federal police have a right to be there to protect federal property. Nor does she seem bothered by seven weeks of non-stop riots in Portland, something that has destroyed property to the tune of millions of dollars. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf (and is that a great name or what?) has spelled out the facts Waters so cavalierly ignores:

Attempted arson is not a peaceful protest.



Physically attacking law enforcement is not freedom of speech.



Destruction of property is not peaceful assembly.



Criminals perpetrating these crimes are being arrested…not law abiding protestors. https://t.co/CvOgE8G0AP — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 20, 2020

This headline and others like it are grossly inaccurate & irresponsible.



Our officers are not "paramilitary." They are civilian law enforcement doing their job — enforcing federal law.https://t.co/BFbKVw9O12 — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 23, 2020

As for the allegedly missing uniforms, the officers have prominently placed labels identifying them as “police,” along with insignia for their agencies. They lack only their names because Antifa was using those names to threaten them and their families.

Still, for Democrats planning Resistance II: The Hot Civil War, facts are irrelevant. Leftist fanatics like Waters and Reid believe that, when Trump follows both the letter and spirit of the law to protect federal property, he is conducting a trial run for a coup attempt (emphasis added):

I want to tell you, Joy. This is what you see in countries where you have dictators. In third-world countries with dictators who have paramilitary that they can call up anytime they want. As a matter of fact, it has been suggested that this is a trial run of the president of the United States who may be organizing to not accept what happens when we have the election if he’s not elected. Is he going to pull out his military? Is he going to engage us? He has already alluded to there may be a civil war if he’s not re-elected. This is dangerous.”

.@RepMaxineWaters on DHS sending agents to Portland as riots continue: "As a matter of fact, it has been suggested that this is a trial run by the president of the United States who may be organizing to not accept what happens when we have the election if he’s not elected." pic.twitter.com/54a2DHDx7l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 22, 2020

Beginning with George Washington stepping down after his second term, and right up until 2016, the peaceful transition of power in America has been enviable. In 2016, the Democrats reneged on that social contract with an attempted backdoor coup. In the lead-up to November 2020, like a rattlesnake shaking its tail, Democrats are signaling that Phase II of the “Resistance” is going to be even more “in your face” than before.

Image: Twitter screengrab