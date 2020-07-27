Democratic candidate from Illinois can't stop 'laughing every single time' to loop of violent attack on police officer

Well, here we have it: one of the faces of the new Democrats — young, diverse, leftist, a heavily promoted contributor to Teen Vogue — and as sadistic as former Weather terrorist Bernardine Dohrn, who oozed thrill in the 1969 Manson murders.

Here's what Hadiya Afzal, 20, who'd been running for a council seat in wealthy Glynn Ellen, Illinois, had to "contribute":

Democrat political candidate in Illinois says she’s been watching the video of the assault of the officer on repeat and laughing non-stop. pic.twitter.com/2bBHgEhG61 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

Here's a little about why she thinks the way she "thinks" from her own Teen Vogue essay celebrating the election of Rep. Ilhan Omar, who seems to be her role model.

We are a generation growing up only knowing a radical new way of American politics. We went from a childhood sense of President Barack Obama's national omnipotence to a more real, adult knowledge of Donald Trump's presidency. Many Gen Z'ers haven't been civically engaged long enough to know what old political rules we should technically abide by. We don't know that women are supposed to "wait their turn" before running for office. We don't know that candidates are supposed to be "this old," "this male," and "this white" to run. That you have to have political connections to jump into a campaign. We don't know the Clinton and Bush-era political norms, the Harry Reid-era Congressional etiquettes — we know new rules. Some people tell us we don't know enough about politics yet. I simply believe we aren't jaded yet. And now, we've just witnessed a diverse new group of candidates smash every barrier before them to reach D.C., and watched as new political norms have been established in front of our very eyes.

Those are definitely new political "norms." Cheering attempted murder, and playing it over and over again to get excited, is, yeah, a new norm, and a very Democrat thing these days. And for sure it's "diverse," given that most people don't laugh at such things. Seriously, who cheers that? What was her upbringing in that wealthy Chicago suburb — too much time with videogames, or maybe being an immigrant from a hellhole bringing some of those hellhole values with her to the States she despises so much? Best I can tell, based on a search, is she's from Pakistan, or possibly India. She may be, Ilhan Omar–style, bringing in the execrable values of the place she hailed from. But she also may be one of the angry second-generation denizens born in the West who hate all it stands for, especially its rule of law, same as the Pakistanis who attacked U.K. hospitals a few years ago, or Omar Mateen, who attacked an Orlando nightclub, or Major Nidal Hasan, who assaulted the Fort Hood military base. One thing's for sure: they certainly cheer for attempted murders in hellholes like Pakistan. If that was her dynamic, I'm surprised she didn't do one of those dances, too, and maybe splash some blood.

But most likely, as a wealthy suburban leftist of means, she's culturally fused with another famous Illinois denizen: the far-left Weather Underground terrorist in trendy white go-go boots, Bernardine Dohrn, who now calls herself a "human rights activist." Hijabs are trendy now; go-go boots were trendy then. Remember this celebratory statement from the white go-go–booted one?

Dohrn was criticized for comments she made about the murders of actress Sharon Tate and retail store owners Leno and Rosemary LaBianca by the Charles Manson clan. In a speech during the December 1969 "War Council" meeting organized by the Weathermen, attended by about 400 people in Flint, Michigan, Dohrn said, "First they killed those pigs, then they ate dinner in the same room with them, then they even shoved a fork into the pig Tate's stomach! Wild!"[18][19][20] In greeting each other, delegates to the war council often spread their fingers to signify the fork.[9]

That statement certainly shows the same giddiness that Afzal's did, laughing and laughing at someone getting his head split open, completely without recognition of just how morally zero the whole thing is to us normals. It's likely she's a product of Dorhn's and her husband, Bill Ayers's rabid left-wing educational system in some way. Now she's the Democrats' "new generation." RedState's Nick Arena notes that she was endorsed by Hillary Clinton.

All the same, we know that the Democrats know that this is political poison, because she's since pulled her candidacy and blocked off her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Someone must have told her this wasn't going to play in Glen Ellyn and the rest of her wealthy suburb, where she won her primary by only about 14% of the Democrat vote and where Republicans still have a competitive presence. You'll never see Omar do that, because her district is solid blue and safe.

It looks as though Abzar's entire Twitter account has in the last few minutes been deleted. Figuring that would happen, I saved some of her bons mots justifying her sadistic celebrations and, naturally, blaming others:

...and a sampling of the responses:

She's lying low for now, but rest assured she'll be back, likely running in a safe Democratic district where she can be just as disgusting in her values as she would like. She watches Omar; she'll be back.

What's worst of all is that there's not a single condemnation of the vile sentiments coming from Democrats. If they don't like public cheering for cops getting injured on the job by professional thugs, they haven't said so. They continuously produce candidates like Afzal and then refuse to condemn them when they demonstrate just how unhousebroken they are. After that, they try to hide the whole thing, sweeping it all under the rug.

When are Democrats going on the hot seat for this? When are they going to own the violence against police that they both make and cheer?

