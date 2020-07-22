Dem eulogies for a long-term member of Congress who was called its ‘conscience’ … then and now

It’s worthwhile remembering the plaudits that the Democrats come up with when one of their own veteran solons dies. Regardless of the racism and callousness of that Democrat, words “conscience” and “moral compass” get thrown around. Doesn't that limit their ability to honor a genuine hero?

Joe Biden:

The Congressman was “truly a one-of-a-kind, a moral compass who always knew where to point us and which direction to march.” You know, I am struck by the history of this moment. You read about the great Congressmen who served. I can't help but feel privileged to have served with a man whose name will go down in history beside those men as one the greatest in history.

Senator Patrick Leahy:

We are all saddened by the news of Congressman’s passing. No Congressman came to care more about the Constitution or to be a more effective defender of our constitutional government. I know him as a mentor and a friend. I was honored to stand with him and fight against assaults on the Constitution and against an unnecessary and costly war in Iraq. He was a self-educated man who learned much throughout his life and had much to teach us all and he was an extraordinary American.

Senator Dianne Feinstein

"...he was tough. He was strong. He cared. Many times the Constitution popped out of his vest pocket. He certainly – I think in anyone’s book – a titan in the Congress. And he has left an indelible imprint. He will be missed."

Biden:

The Congressman was a friend, a mentor, a guide.

Barack Obama:

I was saddened to hear this morning that the people of The United States have lost a true champion, Congress has lost a venerable institution, and America has lost a voice of principle and reason with the passing. The Congressman’s story was uniquely American. He was born into wrenching poverty, but educated himself to become an authoritative scholar, respected leader, and unparalleled champion of our Constitution. He scaled the summit of power, but his mind never strayed from the people of his beloved home state.

LA Times:

The Democrat was often called the conscience of the Congress for his devotion to the system of constitutional checks and balances and the prerogatives of power.

The Hill:

He is the conscience of the Congress, in ways reminiscent of Thomas Jefferson’s rules for conducting Congressional business.

The first quote was about a true racism fighter John Lewis.

The next five are about a racist, former KKK leader who filibustered the Civil Rights law when he was over 40. The last one was about Ted Kennedy who left a mistress to die while he escaped the car he had driven off a bridge and protected his political power. He also participated in a brutal “waitress sandwich” with Senator Dodd, who Biden has picked to help him search for a VP.

[I changed the quotes above to take out any reference to the Senate. I changed them all to Congressman and members of Congress. I did not change the meaning of the quotes or take anything out of context.]

Byrd would not serve in World War because he might have to serve alongside “race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimans from the wild”

Sen. Robert Byrd not only was a KKK member but led his local Klan chapter Byrd joined the Klan at the ripe young age of 24 — hardly a young’un by today’s standards, much less those of 1944, when Byrd refused to join the military because he might have to serve alongside “race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds,” according to a letter Byrd wrote to Sen. Theodore Bilbo at the height of World War II.

Is it any wonder that a party that honored Byrd and Kennedy as the conscience of Congress would support a corrupt, career criminal named Hillary Clinton and the corrupt, incompetent Joe Biden for President?

How long would the media have allowed a Republican former KKK member to serve, or a Republican who left his mistress to die? Would they have ever forgiven and honored them?

Today, radical groups, with the support of Democrats and the media, are ripping Washington, Jefferson, Columbus and others, but a few years back they honored Byrd.

Robert Byrd dies at 92; U.S. senator from West Virginia Robert Carlyle Byrd, the West Virginia Democrat who was often called the conscience of the Senate for his devotion to the system of constitutional checks and balances and the prerogatives of power, died early Monday. He was 92.

The conscience of the Senate Ted Kennedy embodies this ethic of dreaming big dreams, realized through hard work. He is the conscience of the Senate, in ways reminiscent of Thomas Jefferson’s rules for conducting Senate business.

In 2015, the Obama Administration refused to change the names of military bases and very little outrage ensued. If we had an honest media, they would point out that Trump’s position on the bases is the same as Obama’s, but they never tell the public that fact. They want the public to believe that Trump is a racist.

Obama Admin Turned Down Renaming of Army Bases: ‘Reconciliation, Not Division’ The idea emerged in the wake of the mass shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in which a white supremacist murdered nine black parishioners. In the aftermath, the state government removed the Confederate battle flag from the grounds of the state capitol, noting its history as a symbol of division. However, the Obama administration rejected the idea of renaming military bases named for Confederate bases, noting that many of the names had been adopted as symbols of reconciliation between North and South after the brutal Civil War.

During the Obama-Biden years, we did not hear about systemic racism, did not have radical groups tearing down statues throughout the country, did not have anarchists taking over areas of cities and burning police cars and stations and did not have radical groups painting black lives matter in front of the White House or other places.

Selective outrage is fake, as fake as:

The Russian dossier

The Russian collusion stories and investigations

The “hands up don’t shoot” narrative used to gin up racial hate.

The fictional narrative about what Trump said at Charlottesville about white supremacists

The attack piece on Russian boys for wearing MAGA hats.

The Jussie Smollett story which was used to harm Trump.

The modeling numbers and predictions on COVID 19 that have been 100% wrong.

The modeling numbers and predictions on climate change that have been 100% wrong

That “no one was above the law” during the Obama/Biden years

That the Justice Department was independent during the Obama/Biden years

That allowing babies to die after birth without providing health care is reproductive choice.

The Me-Too movement: No one gave a damn about all the women Bill and Hillary physically and mentally abused and sought to destroy. The media were major participants in burying stories on Weinstein, Epstein and the Clintons for decades because they wanted the Clintons in power. How many women and young girls were abused because the media, entertainers and other Democrats intentionally looked the other way?

The polls that show Biden way ahead. Polls that only sample 24% Republicans are intentionally fraudulent in order to mislead and discourage the public.

That protests are safe but voting in person is dangerous.

That requiring photo ID’s to vote is racist.

That enforcing immigration laws that Congress passed is racist.

And as fake as Chris Wallace calling Trump a liar for saying Biden wants to defund the police. Instead of the media fact checking Wallace, they cheer and cover up for Biden because they know how unpopular defunding the police and all the other radical positions Biden is supporting are with the public.

Trump Was Right: Biden First Said He'd Defund Police But earlier this month on liberal commentator Ady Barkan's podcast, Biden was asked if he supported defunding the police. Barkan asked Biden: "[D]o we agree that we can redirect some of the [police] funding?" Biden responded: "Yes, absolutely." Supporters of police defunding across the nation have called for massive reductions in police spending in the wake of the George Floyd death, with the money cut from police budgets diverted to welfare and education programs. After Biden's clear cut call for redirecting police funds, his campaign went into cleanup mode, denying Biden supported police defunding.

For the last four years we have essentially had a temper tantrum by radical groups, most journalists, entertainers, professors and other Democrats throwing themselves on the floor because their chosen criminal was defeated at the ballot box.

It is the media who intentionally seek to divide the country as they pretend, they want to unite us. They cover up or downplay all the violence and crime in Democrat-run cities. They cover up or downplay crimes by illegal aliens. They report all the fake stories and bury stories that would harm Democrats. They do not report on how disastrous liberal policies have been to the poor and minorities for the last fifty years.

Social media and other media outlets claim they outlaw hate speech and racist remarks, but every day they allow people to call Trump and his supporters racists, bigots, homophobes, sexists, xenophobes, deplorables and irredeemable. All those are hate speech terms used to gin up division. The term white privilege is used to gin up racial hate and division. It is meant to show that all people who are white have only succeeded because of their color and all people who are non-white are victims of oppression.

I have lost hope that most journalists care about the truth and will ever change because instead of admitting that they were 100% wrong about Trump and Russian collusion, they are spending their.