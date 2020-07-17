Cultural Revolution comes for sleepy professor with insufficient wokester zeal

Leftists are famous for their boring long-winded meetings and droning 'struggle sessions,' but in a communist revolutionary atmosphere, heaven forbid anyone should fall asleep.

Breitbart's John Nolte found one such miscreant, not in Chavista Venezuela or Kim Jong Un's North Korea, but at Marymount Manhattan College in New York, and the pitiful Alinsky-ian 'pick-a-target' is now the subject of a recall petition:

The fascists have arrived in the form of an online petition with nearly 2,000 signatures that calls for [Professor Patricia] Simon to be fired, after she was allegedly caught sleeping during a June 29 town hall meeting to address systemic racism, or something. “This is a petition that is demanding the removal a faculty member who does not align with the anti-racist views and actions that were promised to be adopted by the department earlier this week at the Town Hall meetings,” shrieked Marymount student Caitlin Gagnon, not long after the alleged doze. But the petition does not stop there… Simon is also being accused of *deep breath* “a history of ignoring instances of racism in the form of racial profiling within the program” and “enabling the racist and sizeist actions and words of the vocal coaches under her jurisdiction” and “has also been known to use her power to intimidate and bully the students in her program who have made efforts to advocate for themselves or for their fellow peers” and all the babies who signed the petition are undoubtedly hoping *sniff* Simon gets hit by a *sniff* train. The comments left by those who signed the petition are equally childish, and therefore amazing.

She insists she was just 'resting her eyes.' Which is disgusting groveling. A normal person in a normal time would advise the clowns they were boring as hell and needed to knock it off.

But these aren't normal times. Nolte reports that she also yelled at the young bozos for crowding the elevator, which obviously merited a career death-sentence.

This is the sort of lunacy that went on during China's Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, when China's young punklings in Red Guard regalia went around smashing up signs of authority and especially humiliating their professors, dragging them through the streets for their insufficient revolutionary zeal, a grotesque inversion of power that Mas Zedong encouraged in order to concentrate absolute power to the state. It's totalitarian madness. And now there are clear pointers that this mindset is in the universities here, with no university authority there to tell them to cut the crap and get back to studying.

That the clowns got 2,000 signatures at last count, shows just how bad the cancel culture has gotten and how weak the university's authority has become. Having nobody and nothing to oppose them, they are now starting looking for signs of insufficient revolutionary zeal.

They're looking for people with eyeglasses to shoot., as Pol Pot once did in Cambodia in the 1970s. They are looking for the first man to end the applause to Stalin's speech to send to the firing squads or Gulags, as really happened in the Stalinist U.S.S.R.

No brakes. No adults in the room. Think it can't happen here? It's happening here.

It's Mao stuff all right, but it's also redolent of North Korea, events that have occurred not in the hoary 1960s, which few such wokesters have read about, but actually within their memory and lifetimes.

In 2015:

South Korea's spy agency told the country's lawmakers Wednesday that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un executed his defense chief for falling asleep during a meeting and talking back to the young leader. Lawmaker Shin Kyoung-min says that officials from the National Intelligence Service told a closed-door parliamentary committee that People's Armed Forces Minister Hyon Yong Chol was killed by anti-aircraft gunfire with hundreds watching at a shooting range at Pyongyang's Kang Kon Military Academy in late April. Shin was one of the lawmakers who attended the briefing.

North Korea is not a warning to them, it's a how-to guide.

As Eric Hoffer once observed in the comparable revolutionary university context in the 1960s, imagine what these people would be like "if they got a taste of real power."

It ought to be a watershed signal of what's to come if a weak, senile, old dotard like Joe Biden were to win the 2020 election over President Donald Trump and the radicals beneath him were to exercise power.

Image credit: Elekes Andor, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0. Image processed with Be Casso.