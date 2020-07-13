Conservatives: Start putting your money where your mouth is to fight cancel culture

Forget the coveted Harvard MBA. You can learn all about regression analysis and trend forecasting and all the fancy stuff and how Nike branding is genius, but in the end, it turns out that when the far-left Marxist groups call in the chips, all the analysis goes away, and faculty members cravenly submit to the lies of the Marxist mob.

Nike is now in a real predicament, as its Ivy League–trained marketing and branding experts surely know that insulting the Fourth of July will cost the company half of its market. But once the Marxist central planning marketing board announces that you must submit, you submit!

The implications of this are staggering.

First, the entire American elitist university system is essentially owned and operated by the Marxist centralized planning board. Any faculty members who do not voluntarily comply with these Marxist objectives will be subjected to intense personal and professional pressure until they eventually submit. This pressure includes tenure incentives, liberal foundational support, and outright threats from their administrative elites who were hired to control thought on campus.

Second, most all of the CEOs of major corporations have made it clear they are totally in favor of the far-left agenda because they cannot risk the wrath of leftist activists who can "cancel" them at any time. Conservatives, meanwhile, are simply sitting on the sidelines while Republican leaders hide under their desks and lose perhaps their greatest allies in American business.

The billionaire class is an altogether different phenomenon, as those people have long been chasing China with the Democrats' support — and the Marxist Chinese Communist Party has announced that it enjoys the progress being made by the far-left Democrats in the United States.

Those in the billionaire class are laughing as their marionettes dance down below and engage in class wars.

The clearest case of what looks like cognitive dissonance or schizophrenia is Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, one of the largest financial houses in the world. Fink advances liberal environmental and social justice warrior causes in America while pushing massive amounts of investment to China — which is not exactly known for its clear skies or humane treatment of minorities.

The old-school liberals who used to care about human rights and the treatment of fellow human beings are rapidly vanishing, and conservatives have been sidelined by the allure of writing white papers on Larry Fink's hypocrisy while the billionaires just look down and laugh, confident that nothing will even come close to disturbing them from their perch.

The American people are being mocked and ridiculed by these so-called elites. We must wise up and recognize that the Shining City on a Hill has some increasingly dark clouds to dispel.

Jesus told us to turn the other cheek when we are struck. Saint Augustine continued the logic and showed that when others are hurting innocents — or your own children — it is time to put up a fight and demand a just war. Everything the left is doing right now will end up hurting the most vulnerable among us: the widows, the orphans, those in prison, and all the other groups that Jesus commended to our attention.

The American people must rise up as they always do when they are pushed to the breaking point. We must declare war on these elites and fight them on all fronts — in the university system, on Wall Street, and in the halls of Congress. They must all go, immediately, and our dollars must immediately leave their coffers.

You don't have to make a scene or cause a ruckus. Just start aligning your retirement account with firms and organizations that share the same American values that you do, and then align your consumption in accord with those same values. And, of course, pray!

I sincerely believe in American goodness, and there are more of us by far than there are evil elites. What's more, they have no constructive vision, and we do. We have built up the greatest nation on Earth, one that has done more for the world's poor than any other in history and one that has given everyone a chance and a hope for a great future. We must all work very hard right now to ensure that this continues. The fight is on. It is a just war.

David Alan Brat is the dean of the Liberty University School of Business. He served as the U.S. representative for Virginia's 7th Congressional District from 2014 to 2019.