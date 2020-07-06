Cancel culture comes for a witty police officer

One of the things that President Trump spoke out against in his masterful Mt. Rushmore speech was the “cancel culture” that is imposing a totalitarian straightjacket on America. That cancel culture is now going after a police officer who, in a lighthearted way, without naming names (including the name of his police department), pointed out the exquisite irony of at least one “defund the police” protest. A local Black Lives Matter spokesperson went full snowflake and cancel culture, and the department is now investigating him and two of his colleagues.

President Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech was a tour de force. On the one hand, it highlighted core, classical American values, especially our inherent liberties. On the other hand, Trump was very clear about the forces arrayed against these liberties. Speaking of the angry mobs prowling America’s streets, he said,

One of their political weapons is “Cancel Culture” — driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America. [snip] In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished. (Emphasis added.)

Officer Sam Lopez, of the Tacoma, Washington, police force, made a viral video in which he gently poked fun at an ironic request from the people planning a “defund the police” protest.

“They requested a police presence, you know, for their safety at the ‘defund the police’ event.”

There are a few things to note about the video: The officer (whom we now know is Lopez) has made sure that no one can see anything identifying the force on which he serves. He also says that he approves of protests and does not speak disparagingly of the Black Lives Movement or of any race. In a sweet and very human way, he points out something that any sentient being would find amusing. Mostly, he holds a mirror up to the activists, forcing them to see their own self-serving, hypocritical reflection.

So of course, Officer Lopez must be destroyed:

Three Tacoma police officers are under investigation by the Tacoma Police Department over their use of TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service. Officers Sam Lopez, Joshua Avalos and Helen Steiben all have TikTok accounts with large followings where they discuss criticisms of police. [snip] “Officers act in this way because they feel that there are no consequences for their actions,” said Lyle Quasim with the Tacoma Pierce County Black Collective. “He is using his position as a sworn police officer inappropriately by taking a political position on a movement that derives from the people that he has sworn to protect and serve,” Quasim said. [snip] “There are rules and regulations, there are protocol that establish a prohibition for police officers to use their vehicles, their equipment, anything associated with their duty without authorization. And I’m sure he did not have authorization,” Quasim said. Quasim said he feels videos like this add to the already strained relationship between Black community members and police officers. “You selected this as your profession, you’ve gone through the police training commission. Nowhere in the police training protocols does it suggest that you come out with snarky sarcastic videos about difficult issues that we’re trying to overcome as part of our civic engagement,” Quasim told KING 5.

There is no “difficult issue” about “civic engagement” here. There is just one man pointing out that the same people who are insisting on ending policing for their communities still want police for themselves. The only thing Lopez did was hold a mirror up to the Marxist activists, revealing how idiotic and hypocritical they are. And for that, as I said, the mob's spokesman declares he must be canceled.

