Blacks starting to get just a little sick of the lefty white camera-hogging act going on in Portland

Is the tide receding? Is some kind of high water mark now being reached?

It's not just that Blacks are laughing at the lefty white sheet show shambles going on in dumpster-fire Portland. Now they're getting disgusted.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Black community leaders are urging local protesters to shift the focus of demonstrations back to the Black Lives Matter movement and away from what has become a largely “white spectacle.” Standing in front of a large banner bearing an image of Rep. John Lewis, the Black civil rights icon who died last week, the Rev. E.D. Mondainé, president of the Portland branch of the NAACP, told protesters, “The focus has been moved from where it is supposed to be and made to be a spectacle, a debacle.” “This is no new thing we’re experiencing. We have seen this from the beginning of time,” Mondainé said. “Four hundred years we have struggled as Black people in this nation. … We have been made to be the last that were informed but the first that were affected.”

His remarks echo those of Robert Johnson, the Trump-supporting billionaire founder of the BET network, who last month said that all the white dominance at protests, supposedly for Blacks, was loaded with absurd symbolism and little of practical use, and frankly was laughable:

"You know black people, in my opinion, black people laugh at white people who do this, the same way we laugh at white people who say we got to take off the TV shows," he said mentioning the "Dukes of Hazard," a decades-old television program that has come under fire for featuring a car emblazoned with a Confederate flag graphic. He pointed out that knocking over a statue will not "close the wealth gap," "give a kid whose parent's can't afford a college money to go to college," "close the labor gap between what white workers are paid and what black workers are paid" or "take people off welfare or food stamps."

In both instances, the still stifled voice of reason from the people the protests are supposed to be about is starting to come out against all the firework-hurling, brick-tossing and feces-throwing that's going on in Portland and all cities where white left-wing extremists dominate. The whites took over the original quest for police reform and racial equality, and decided to make it all about burning down courthouses and establishing foul-smelling hippie hellhole stakeouts (as happened in Seattle), and grabbing power for themselves.

All of a sudden, nobody cared about doing something helpful for the Black community. That job was to be left to President Trump whose record on job creation for Black people is unmatched in historic terms.

Portland, in fact, is one of the whitest cities in America, with data showing that 77% of the population is solid white, and only about 6% of the population is Black. Those Blacks, by the way, live largely on the outskirts of the city, given the typical blue city policies of high taxes, high regulation, abusive business climate, and low opportunities for those at the bottom of the economic ladder. And these days, Black people are voting against these white lefty paradises -- with their feet, so you can bet that that 6% figure, dating from the last Census, is quite a bit lower.

NBC News describes how absurd it all was:

Images of the mostly white Wall of Moms, PDXDadPod and aggressive protesters have dominated much of the news coverage. Last week, a photo went viral showing a standoff between law enforcement and a naked white woman later dubbed "Naked Athena." While these images might speak to the constitutional debate created when federal agents use force against demonstrators on American soil, they do not address the bigger issue of systemic racism against Black communities, civil rights leaders say.

Are Black people going to be liberated by whites going naked in front of the cops and burning down courthouses? It's pretty rational for Black people to ask just what's in it for them in all this disgustingness coming from the virtue-signaling angry white left which has completely left them in the dust as they preen for the cameras and click 'like' to each other on Twitter.

The lefty whites are running this show now, seeking power, and Black people are just extras, brought in for a little justifying cover for all the lunacies going down. This isn't about Black people anymore. This is about seizing power.

If I were Black, I wouldn't put up with this trash at all.

Photo montage by Monica Showalter with use of screen shots from shareable YouTube videos, from Bloomberg Markets and Finance, Clevver News, NBC New York 4, Evening Standard, ABC7 New York, and WCCO Minneapolis.