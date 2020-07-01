Black civil rights attorney Leo Terrell announces his support for the re-election of Donald Trump

This is a big deal.

Many of us who have listened to or watched Fox News over the years are familiar with civil rights attorney Leo Terrell. I always dismissed him as an annoying blowhard whose spouting of Democrat talking points was used by the hosts as a foil and for entertainment value.

Last Sunday, I was surprised to find that Mark Levin did not share that view and, in fact, holds Mr. Terrell in high regard. Who knew?

I had heard Mr. Terrell (perhaps on Tucker Carlson's show) talking sense, for a change, on Democrats, race, and Black Lives Matter, but I gave it little heed or credit.

So I was intrigued when I saw that he would be appearing on Mr. Levin's show, Life, Liberty & Levin, this past weekend. What I viewed (part 2 here) and listened to was shocking:

I have 30 years invested as a Civil Rights attorney, public school teacher as you mentioned, and I'm frustrated and disappointed in the Democratic Party and the left. I mean, it really started a couple of weeks ago when Joe Biden made that comment, that awful comment, that insulting comment that if you vote Republican, you ain't black. I'm a Civil Rights attorney. That statement was condescending and insulted every African-American, and every American, and then you follow up with a series of protesting, which is perfectly okay, but the failure of a Democratic Party to call out the rioting, the looting, the murder is just something that I, as a Civil Rights attorney could no longer sit and just basically stay quiet.



Fox News screen grab.

There's a whole lot more where that came from, and I strongly recommend that readers watch the clips or read the transcript linked above.

Now comes this:

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell went on a tweetstorm today. Democrats should take notes.... A few weeks ago, he began giving scorching commentary against BLM and Democrats....He hasn't said he'd vote for President Trump until today when he went on a social media rant against Democrats. "If the presidential election was held today, I would vote for #DonaldTrump. America Is more important than party loyalty."

If the Democrats have lost Leo Terrell, they've lost black Americans, to say nothing of the rest of civilized America!

