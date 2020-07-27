Bill de Blasio casually quotes the guiding wisdom of ... Karl Marx, chapter and verse

If you ever needed some insight as to why Bill de Blasio is so colossally incompetent as mayor of New York City, take a look at his lodestar, the guiding model he instantly reaches to for an illuminating quote.

Here's the New York Post, emphasis mine:

During his weekly appearance on WNYC radio, de Blasio was asked about a recent report that said his “long-held antipathy toward well-heeled private sector interests” was jeopardizing the city’s economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. In response, de Blasio admitted that “my focus has not been on the business community and the elites” before adding, “I am tempted to borrow from Karl Marx here.” Hizzoner then went on to recite from memory a concept expressed in Chapter 1 of the infamous “Communist Manifesto” written by Marx and comrade Friedrich Engels in 1848. “There’s a famous quote that the ‘the state is the executive committee of the bourgeois’ and I use it openly to say, ‘No,'” de Blasio said. “I actually read that as a young person and I said, ‘That’s not the way it’s supposed to be.'” The mayor added: “The business community matters, we need to work with the business community, we will work with the business community — but the city government represents the people, represents working people, and mayors should not be too cozy with the business community, governors should not be too cozy with the business community.”

He's quite literally quoting from the Communist Manifesto, the dry dull dreadful foundation document of all the communist movements that have tortured and plagued humankind since the dawn of the 20th century. Marxism is a philosophy so divorced from human nature it fails every time it's ever tried. And its record is one of unmitigated failure.

The backstory to the quote, as described by Politico, is how businesses despise him in his own city. They're working with the slightly less-awful Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They're fleeing. They're doing what all businesses do or eventually do when staring communism in the face: Getting the hell out before there's nothing left to get out. Politico notes that New York's economy under de Blasio "is in freefall" while government spending has bloated to untold levels.

This is the system that turned formerly prosperous and rising nations, such as tsarist Russia, or post-World War II 1950s Cuba, or post-IMF 1990s Venezuela, into smouldering hellholes, dumps of deprivation. What did communists use before light bulbs? Electricity, so the meme goes, amnd it's entirely accurate. It's also the foundation document for communists to justify enacting violent takeovers and mass killings from Cambodia, to China, to Russia, the true communist record on human rights. It's the biggest failed philosophy and creator of human misery in the history of the world. Millions of people rejected it in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Nobody ever fled to any place that embraced this terrible failed philosophy -- they all ran away from it, sometimes in leaky floating tires in shark-infested or pirate-infested open oceans.

But here we are: Mayor Bill de Blasio reaches for Marx's Communist Manifesto whenever he wants to underline some 'truth' in his own mind to others. In this case, he seemed to want to say that he viewed business as the enemy of the people and therefore would side only with the people who had no ties to business, or something. To him, this is the go-to bible for wisdom.

Doesn't every politician cite Marx? Shouldn't every leader of the center of world capitalism -- New York City, the city that was attacked by 9/11 because of what it represented - be out reciting Marx? It shows how bizarre this really is and how unfit de Blasio is to be leading that or any city.

You have to be deep, real deep into this ideological claptrap to so much as read this stuff, yet de Blasio not only really read it, (something your average wokester won't do), he memorized it, chapter and verse. And the New York Post, which checked, said he memorized it remarkably accurately. Far from being something he ate up in his foolish youth as he seemed to imply in his aside, he hardwired its horrid lies into his psyche, and was able to roll it out to the public as if he read it yesterday.

It's shocking, except that it isn't, it's now bland reality. It ought to be shocking. And sure enough, it wasn't his first time, either. He tanked his presidential campaign in Florida by reciting the 'wisdom' of Che Guevara, and you can bet this former Sandalista of Nicaragua's Sandinista revolution will do the same at some future point in the future.This is who he is.

It ought to be a warning to everyone that the left these days is anything but a slightly more hopped up version of McGovernite liberalism. In reality, in this late day and age, there are still fools who believe this garbage, and they are rapidly enacting it to make great cities such as New York, into cities such as Havana, Pyongyang, and Caracas. And they won't stop at cities, they'd like the whole country to reflect Marx's vision.

Heaven help America if any of these people ever gets real power. De Blasio demonstrates bright and clear what his animating force is, and don't expect that he'll let democratic checks and balances brake him any more than they did Castro, Chavez, or Lenin.

Image credit: PBS shareable YouTube screen shot. Processed with BeCasso.