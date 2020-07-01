Big assassination attempt in Mexico City

We're busy up here with COVID, another New York Times story based on people familiar with the situation, another day of former V.P. Joe Biden hiding in the basement, and lots of rumors about President Trump dropping out.

Down in Mexico, the situation is not about rumors.

Last week, Mexico City police chief Omar García Harfuch was gunned down near his Lomas de Chapultepec home in Mexico City.

For the record, I'm very familiar with that part of Mexico City. It's upscale and exclusive. How did people with high-powered rifles enter this supposedly secured neighborhood? The assassination attempt happened at an intersection at 6:30 in the morning. Where were these people hiding? It should scare the heck out of every politician, business executive, and mom driving her kids to a private school.

The good news is that Chief García Harfuch survived the bullets. There were other injuries on both sides of the shootout.

What does this attack mean? Was it an aberration or a sign of things to come? The Colombianization of Mexico City?

President López-Obrador was vague as always. He is apparently saying this attack confirms that his approach against the cartels is working. I guess he is saying they are more dangerous because we are killing more of them. Really, Señor Presidente?

As the aforementioned article points out, violence in Mexico is out of control. In other words, every news report confirms that we are seeing the highest number of murders in Mexican history.

As my Mexican friend said: "Esto está peor," or this is getting worse. I think the police chief would agree with that!

