Biden keeps head above troubled waters

While Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden hides from the American people, Dempnets (Democrat Propaganda Networks) have been hard at work, keeping a lid on the growing number of serious scandals the former vice president is allegedly involved in.

Even with the "all hands on deck" protection of Biden, some of the baggage will not remain buried.

A scandal now rearing its ugly head involves eight women who came forward to say Biden either touched them inappropriately or violated their personal space in ways that made them uncomfortable.

Among these women is Tara Reade, who has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her 27 years ago. Reade said she was serving as an aide to then-senator Biden in the spring of 1993. She told police in her recent complaint that Biden used his fingers to penetrate her after she had given him a gym bag.

In Kyiv, Ukraine, District Court judge S.V. Vovk had former prosecutor Viktor Shokin named as a victim of Biden. It is said that the then–vice president is alleged to have committed a crime by using pressure to get Shokin fired. At the time, Shokin was investigating corruption allegations against a corporation known as Burisma Holdings, where Biden's son Hunter was a board member.

Biden, knowing that the dutiful Dempnets would provide full cover for him, has stated that no such pressure took place and that he wanted Shokin fired because Shokin was corrupt. However, the court ruled that there was adequate evidence to investigate Shokin's claim that Biden had pressured then-president Petro Poroshenko.

The threat was said to have come in the form of withholding $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees if Shokin was not removed.

Although Biden has consistently denied the allegations made by Shokin that have now been confirmed by Judge S.V. Vovk, there is still a troubling video yet to be explained. On it, Biden is seen joking as to how he had Shokin fired in the spring of 2016 by threatening to withhold 1 billion from Ukraine. In the video, Biden stated he told Poroshenko, "I'm leaving here in six hours." "If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money." There was laughter in the room as Biden ended by saying, "Son of a b----, he got fired."

Dempnets such as CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times have provided and will provide Biden with excellent cover for any scandal that has or will come his way. Still, even they will not be able to hide the fact that the former vice president is suffering from a severe mental health crisis.

The odds that Biden takes the stage in a debate against President Donald Trump are near zero. Democrats know full well that the race is finished if Biden and Trump face off. No disrespect intended for the former vice president, but more and more, it is becoming uncomfortably obvious that Biden is rapidly declining in his ability to articulate his thoughts.