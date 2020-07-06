As the crisis deepens, Q says rise or die

Americans celebrated the Independence Day this year in the most perilous state since the Civil War, uncertain if our divided house can still stand. But beneath the terrifying screams of violence, riots, and political hysteria, a still, small voice could be heard: the unprecedented voice of Q.

Q’s growing community of followers believe that Q is a military intelligence operation, the first of its kind, whose goal is to provide the public with secret information. Q, they believe, is a new weapon in the game of information warfare, bypassing a hostile media and corrupt government to communicate directly with the public.

Despite hundreds of hostile attacks in the mainstream press, Q’s influence is expanding, with multiple candidates for Congress expressing support. Recently, to the disgust of Forbes, Eric Trump tweeted an American flag with a Q on it and Q’s signature slogan, “Where We Go One We Go All.” Eric’s wife, Lara, has also tweeted a Q message; so has the President’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Most crucially, President Trump himself has repeatedly drawn attention to Q through his tweets and ads; yet, the press refuses to ask him about it. (For more background information on Q, see my previous articles here.)

The recent arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, confidante of the late Jeffrey Epstein, may initiate a new phase of what Q calls The Great Awakening. Assuming that Maxwell stays alive, the public may finally learn some of the deepest secrets of The Cult, the long-entrenched global crime syndicate that operated with impunity until President Trump’s election.

Q has directed our attention to the mysterious temple on Epstein’s island, a topic which the media studiously avoids. Underneath the temple may be a series of dungeons in which powerful people performed sickening rituals on innocent victims. Q has posted evocative images from what appear to be security cameras in the dungeon’s chambers that suggest some kind of coordinated activity.

The potentates of politics, entertainment, the media, high society, finance, business, and science who visited the island do not want to be exposed and can be expected to furiously fight all efforts to bring them to justice. Q has warned that “It’s going to be Biblical,” as the panicked elite deploy every asset to unleash terror on the public, derail the election, and regain their tyrannical stranglehold.

To counter their scorched earth tactics, Q recently conscripted volunteers to serve as “digital soldiers.” Scores of Q followers have taken Q’s requested oath on video or through a posted signed document: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same: that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God. WWG1WGA (Where we go one, we go all.)” On the Fourth of July, General Michael Flynn gave Q followers a huge morale boost when he led a group ceremony of digital soldiers reciting this exact oath. You can see his video @genflynn.

As volunteer digital soldiers swarm across social media with “red pill” truth bombs, the media is losing its dictatorial grip on the public’s beliefs. Of all the weapons in the Cult’s arsenal, the most highly prized may be its control of the mass media, through which it can propagandize and bamboozle the public. The Cult has never before had to contend with legions of citizens winning battles in information warfare.

The next few weeks and months leading to the election may be turbulent beyond anything we’ve yet experienced. Q has repeatedly asked us to “put on the full armor of God” as we battle an enemy without mercy. This world war looks different than previous wars, because the enemy uses infiltration, not invasion. But their decades-long strategies have allowed them to take control of almost every institution and sabotage the people’s ability to respond.

Already, Q maintains, the enemy has coordinated with China to maximize the harmful impact of the lab-created COVID virus. Q directs our attention to the momentous date of January 15, 2020, when a historic trade deal with China was signed, in which China lost billions via clawback. Also, on that date, the impeachment articles, which had been deliberately withheld, were delivered to the Senate, and the first case of COVID-19 landed in the United States at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

“Do the Chinese like losing?” writes Q. “Do the Chinese want POTUS removed/replaced P_elec_2020? Do the Chinese want BIDEN installed P_elec_2020? Is this about the virus OR THE ELECTION?”

The only way Q believes the enemy can win the election is through massive fraud, enabled by mail-in ballots. Therefore, the turmoil must be kept going in order to shut down in-person voting. Democratic governors forced COVID patients into nursing homes to quickly increase the death count and justify the devastating lockdown. The medical establishment coordinated with politicians to demonize hydroxychloroquine and forbid its usage, despite its effectiveness at early treatment of COVID, and its 70-year safety record.

The lockdown decimated the economy, which had been one of Trump’s greatest achievements. It set the stage for pent-up youth to release their frustrations with coordinated riots that scared people from venturing outside. And it directed media attention away from the Obamagate scandal of an illegal coup against the presidency, and the many questions surrounding Biden’s deals in Ukraine and China.

“WAR. The future of our republic is at stake. Survival as a Nation. We Rise or We Die. We, the People,” warns Q. Fortunately, Q empowered us with the winning tactic: to serve as digital soldiers against the media machine. By sharing this article, you can be a digital soldier, too. And, as Q says, “Welcome to the Digital Battlefield. Together, we win.”

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab (cropped)