Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other leftists gaslight America about the sudden crime surge

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is out explaining things again, obviously taking Americans for fools:

AOC on increased NYC crime: "Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren't paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent & so they go out & they need to feed their child & they don't have money so... they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry." pic.twitter.com/oHSTWWJZ6a — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2020

Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren't paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent and so they go out and they need to feed their child and they don't have money so... they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.

The problem, of course, is burglaries, rapes, shootings, and murders, not the price of bread.

She's got her Hugo Chávez on, nattering on and on in some cloud cuckoo land derived from 19th-century socialism, as if to "re-educate" her audience that the new crime wave engulfing New York and America's big blue cities is all a problem in their heads, merely an issue of desperate people trying to steal loaves of bread, instead of a monstrous descent of one of America's great cities into its pre-Giuliani-era Fort Apache and "Shattered" era.

Call it the great gaslight, a phenomenon where you're living something but not supposed to believe the evidence of your own eyes. We're now seeing it in spades from the left as the crime wave mounts.

Was the thug who brazenly shot dead the father walking his six-year-old daughter on the streets of the Bronx just looking for a loaf of bread?

This argument in fact is not only garbage, but old, real old, staler than year-old bread. It's the scenario put forward in Les Misérables, an 1845 French novel written by a French socialist (which became a famous Broadway production she must have seen to get the idea from, since nobody thinks she read the book).

Would this explain why all the Apple stores are hunkered down and the Nike tennis shoe emporiums are boarded up?

Or why the Jew-haters targeted tiny Jewish shops, in a sick phenomenon not seen since the days of Kristallnacht, or the days of the tsar and the Protocols of the Elders of Zion?

Does it explain the attack on the Asian Hello Kitty souvenir store on Melrose Avenue? The destruction of the little Japanese teahouse in Santa Monica?

The mass lootings of Gucci, Macy's, Michael Kors, Coach, North Face, and other high-end stores on New York's 5th and Madison Avenues? Not a lot of bread, other than maybe the green kind, in those places.

Or the sudden surge in murder and burglary rates in New York? Murders have skyrocketed 21% in New York City in the first six months of the year. Shootings are up 46%. Burglaries are up, too.

The gaslighting from Ocasio-Cortez and others on the left is all over.

Here's some gaslighting from the press, emphasis mine:

The rise in shootings has exceeded a troubling trend that started earlier this year but there has been no clear reason why the number has skyrocketed. The increase comes on the heels of NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea disbanding an anti-crime plainclothes unit that had focused on stopping people and searching for guns. Shea said the "stop, question, and frisk" a tactic employed by the anti-crime unit was not the answer and activists say it unfairly targets Black and Hispanic communities.

New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo gaslights, too, calling the mass looting events "[t]he right to protest, the right to air grievances, and the right to raise issues so the government responds." Cuomo at least was trying to distinguish the protests as if they could be separate from the mass looting and vandalism that followed.

Not Ocasio-Cortez. She's trying to normalize crime and put forward government handouts as the solution.

As if crime existed like this when welfare benefits weren't as abundant and generous as they are now.

New Yorkers know what they can see and what's happening is a huge crime surge. That crime surge is brought on by the demonization, demoralization, and defunding threats of the police. New York ended cash bail for hoodlums, handcuffed their own cops with excessive rules on use of force, and ended plainclothes units.

No police, lots of crime. And the police are being removed from the most vulnerable parts of the cities, the poor areas, where minorities live, and minorities are now the leading victims.

What she's doing is obviously in response to voters questioning her policy prescriptions of defunding the police, and she's hardly the only one.

Chicago's Lori Lightfoot took Chicagoans for fools, too, when she explained that guns, and a lack of gun control, were why Chicago's murder rate had soared 78% as of June on the year earlier. Chicago, of course, has had gun control for decades.

Chicago Mayor Blames Increased Violence on Lack of Gun Control (VIDEO) https://t.co/7eTCD5siqA — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) July 13, 2020

Then there's another gaslighter, House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who explained the statue vandalism as "people will do what they do."

The bottom line is that all of these explanations are gaslights, attempts to make people think the evidence of their own eyes about the impact of blue-city and blue-state policies somehow isn't as destructive as it is. It's time to call bee ess on this, because that's what it is.

Image credit: Twitter screen shots from posted Zoom video.