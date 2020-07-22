A viral video should force woke leftists to face the truth about themselves

One of the points I endlessly trying to explain to Democrats who are willing to listen is that the nasty people who attach themselves to Trump and the Republican party (because everyone in a two-party system needs a home) are small in number, deeply disliked, constantly reviled, and totally marginalized. Meanwhile, the nasty people who attach themselves to the Democrat party live at the very heart of the party.

Enter Ryan Long. Long, a Canadian comedian now working in New York City. As best as I can tell without watching his entire body of work (and without exploring his very busy website), Long is the old-fashioned kind of comedian who takes potshots at everyone. You know, the kind who had lots of work back in the days when Democrats still had a sense of humor.

Long has applied this comedy sensibility to the unnerving similarities between white supremacists and hip Democrats. Again, a reminder here that Republicans absolutely disavow white supremacists with their ugly baggage of racism and anti-Semitism. Their numbers are thankfully small and they are not welcome anywhere near the heart of the Republican party.

Meanwhile, on the Left, the entire left has embraced racism. It excuses itself by saying that, because it hates whites, not blacks, the racism doesn’t count and, indeed, is virtuous. The AP won’t capitalize the word “white” because it’s so laden with evil connotations. The Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History and Culture has a webpage dedicated to the evils of whiteness. Woke whites everywhere are grovelingly apologizing for something over which they have no control.

Anti-Semitism, too, has found a happy home on the left. From Ilhan Omar to Nick Cannon to Louis Farrakhan to Al Sharpton (whose ring all Democrat candidates have to kiss) to Ice Cube to Rashida Tlaib to . . . well, you get the picture. They’re famous and often rich and powerful, and they’re all openly anti-Semitic.

There’s nothing fringe about the new Democrat party’s racism and anti-Semitism. These moral failings are the cankers at the party’s heart.

Long, a true comedian, has created the perfect video, one in which “wokes and racists actually agree on everything.” The video shows these new besties doing everything together. Over the course of a playdate, they delight in sharing that “your racial identity is the most important thing,” and that “everything should be looked at through the lens of race.”

I won’t give any more away. Watch it, enjoy it, share it:

After watching it, conservatives should have a good laugh, knowing that they’ve purged that kind of ugliness from their political party. Democrats should be deeply embarrassed. (They won’t be, of course, but they still should be.)

Image: YouTube screengrab