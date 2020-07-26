A sports 'kneeling' story that won't make the news because it doesn't fit the agenda

Good news! In professional sports, with the opening of the season, no Arizona Cardinals kneeled during the national anthem and only one Pittsburgh Pirate did, in what was their first baseball game.

Did we get much note of this from the media? Of course not.

It is a shame that most of the media will gladly report and support disrespect for our country, which is what the kneeling in sports is all about, while at the same time failing to report and support respect for our country.

That is why they so willingly spread fake news like Russian collusion for years to destroy a president they don't like. That shows great disrespect for the American people whom the country was founded for. The founding fathers were properly scared of a government that was too powerful, not the idea that people had too much freedom and power .

President Trump is trying to give the power and purse back to the people as fast as possible, and the swamp creatures, which includes most supposed journalists, are consumed with power for the government and that is why they are trying to destroy Trump and elect the clearly corrupt, incompetent Joe Biden.

It is no wonder there is so much criminal and corrupt activity by government officials throughout the country, when, instead of doing their jobs, journalists look the other way to mislead the American people in support of corrupt people like Biden, Hillary Clinton, and so many others throughout the Obama administration, all of whom sought to destroy Trump. They have been trying to destroy Republicans for decades, with playing the race card a very old game of theirs, so it is a lie to pretend that Trump is the one seeking to divide the country. They claimed Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney were racists, also.

How idiotic is it for Biden to claim that Trump is the first racist president while the New York Times, most of the media, and other Democrats, have been intentionally spreading the lie that America has been systemically racist since 1619? If it was systemically racist, isn't it logical that the media and educators that propound this nonsense have actually caused all that systemic racism since they are the ones who spend their time indoctrinating the public on most subjects? In any case, if there were a scintilla of truth to the 1619 claptrap, the country would hardly have become a magnet for millions of immigrants.

Biden also clearly showed that he believed that Democrats are entitled to black votes when he arrogantly said 'you ain't black' if you don't vote for him. .