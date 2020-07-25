A mask confrontation in Florida

My city commission (who are compensated $70,000+ in taxpayer dollars annually) in Tallahassee, Fla., recently passed a mask ordinance (unanimously) requiring all people to wear a mask when inside any public building in Tallahassee proper. Violators are to be fined $50.00 for the first offense, $100.00 for the second offense, and $250.00 for the third offense followed by a court hearing. "If you're inside a building, you'll be wearing a mask," one commissioner stated at the conclusion of the vote.

Tonight, I did not feel like cooking and decided to go to a deli (it is a commercial restaurant, but I will leave it unnamed). Upon entering, I noticed that there was a sign on the door stating that all customers must wear a mask (I did not have a mask on), and as I entered the building, I noticed that the majority of the tables were blocked off for "social distancing."

I calmly walked up to the counter and began placing my order. After I ordered, the employee asked me if I had a mask. I replied, "No." He then quickly pulled out a medical mask and asked if I "would please put it on because it is the company's policy and a city ordinance." I then stated that it was against my religion to wear a mask. The employee hesitated and responded, "OK, well, it is no problem if it is against your religion. However, would you mind eating outside?" I glanced around and saw a family of six eating inside at a table, and I responded to the employee, "They are eating within six feet of each other at the same table. What is the issue if I eat alone?" He said nothing. I then sat down inside, and the employee brought my food to me, and I ate my meal in peace, just as if it were 2019 again.

At this point, every individual should state that he has a religious reason or medical reason not to wear a mask if questioned by any employee or law enforcement officer in a public setting. We are losing what is left of our precious liberties more rapidly than ever right now.

I am sick of this madness. I will not be a sheep led to my own loss of liberty and eventual slaughter. Nor should any other American citizen who values our constitutional republic.

"All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent."

—Thomas Jefferson