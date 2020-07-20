A clever way to get the Black Lives Matter paintings off the street

It was a Big Deal when New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, after asking the federal government for over $7 billion in federal aid for Wuhan virus losses, nevertheless managed to scrounge up the money to pay city workers to paint a giant “Black Lives Matter” sign on the street in front of Trump Tower. The fact that Trump lives in the White House and that de Blasio is a man running New York into the ground was irrelevant. Mayor de Blasio had made his statement.

The New York BLM sign has already been attacked several times. The most dramatic attack came from Bevelyn Beatty, a woman of rare courage:

Someone painted over the Black Lives Matter graffiti in front of Trump Tower AGAIN today.



The activists are calling it #OperationPaintDrop & say they're going keep doing it every day because BLM is a Marxist movement.



This is the third time this week. pic.twitter.com/KSP9tt1zXp — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 18, 2020

Things played out differently in Redwood City, California, where an inspired woman had a different approach to removing a city-funded mural on the street stating “Black Lives Matter.” Maria Rutenburg told Redwood City that, if it was going to turn the pavement itself into a public forum, people with alternative views should get access too:

Many communities across the country are displaying “Black Lives Matter” street murals. Redwood City was one of them until last week when the city quietly removed it. [snip] But, last Thursday, the city washed the sign away after being contacted by local real estate attorney Maria Rutenburg, who said that if the street was now a public forum, she wanted a sign of her own reading “MAGA 2020.” “I saw “Black Lives Matter” sign appearing on Broadway Street on the asphalt and I figured that’s gonna be a new public space, open for discussion, and I wanted to get my message out, too.” Rutenburg said. [snip] “MAGA” is, of course, short for Make America Great Again, a rallying cry for supporters of President Trump. Faced with the possibility of a political and/or legal fight, the city suddenly decided that Dan Pease’s sign was a traffic hazard that might cause accidents and they removed it in the middle of the night. Pease says he doesn’t consider “Black Lives Matter” to be a political statement but he understands the position the city was in.

And that is how you beat leftists at their own game. Perhaps it’s time for those protesters in New York to remind Mayor de Blasio that free speech in civic spaces applies to everyone, not just those whom Democrats favor.

Image: YouTube screengrab