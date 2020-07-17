A black police officer tells a startling truth about the racial protests

Jakhary Jackson, an officer with the Portland Police Bureau, submitted to an interview during a press availability event. The interview is attracting attention because Office Jackson pointed out that he’s seeing some interesting and counterintuitive things at Black Lives Matter protests: There are often more black police officers than black protesters; ignorant white protesters are screaming about racism to black officers; and these same protesters accuse white officers of racism without knowing anything about them.

The video is set to begin when Officer Jackson first starts talking about the white protesters, people who know nothing about the true history of racism, screaming insults at both black and white officers. What he describes is White Women Screaming, rather than Black Lives Mattering:

One of the points I’ve made repeatedly at American Thinker (see here, here, and here, for example), is that the Black Lives Matter protests have little to do with actual blacks. At the top, there are cynical Marxist race hustlers, some black and some white. In the middle are white, college-educated 20-somethings, especially unhappy young women looking for meaning in their lives. And at the bottom is the black mob, the group of disaffected people trapped in Democrat-run ghettoes, which can be activated with short term promises of a few days of profitable violence and the long term promise of a police drawdown.

And while white girls may scream hysterically about racism, substituting emotion for reason, intelligence, and knowledge, the reality is that these protests have hurt more blacks than they’ve helped. Upper-middle-class blacks in already-woke institutions, whether academia, the media, or Hollywood, may be getting a few people fired, but on the streets, it’s black neighborhoods that have been destroyed and black people who have been murdered in neighborhoods stripped of policing.

American hearts break when they see pictures of the children killed in the crossfire, but the BLM movement marches on. It never loses its relentless focus on obtaining Marxist political goals, as well as big bucks from the corporations it is shaking down with the not-so-subtle threat of costly looting at the stores and lawsuits in the boardrooms.

Regarding those lawsuits, a cynic might say that the Washington Redskins team decided to change its name, not because it felt doing so would advance racial harmony in America but, instead, as a way of buying woke indulgences. It apparently knew that the Washington Post was planning a major hit piece against it concerning sexual harassment. That would mean that, at Redskins headquarters, what matters are Boardroom Lives, not Black Lives.

