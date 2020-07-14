The left should talk about Chicago rather than changing team names

Talk about messed-up priorities.

Apparently, Washington, one of the legendary NFL franchises, will retire the name "Redskins" to please people who get angry about stuff like that.

Seriously, have you ever met anyone who got that worked up about a team mascot?

I will miss thinking of Billy Kilmer and that quarterback controversy with Sonny Jergusen. Or John Riggings running that long TD and that cool helmet design.

Put me down as someone who does not watch NFL games to find something wrong with the team names. By the way, the Cowboys vs "whatever the new name" rivalry won't be the same. Yes, there was something about Cowboys and Redskins going at it on the football field. It won't be the same.

As we wait to hear the name change, we are reminded of real stuff happening in Chicago. This is the latest weekend report:

It was another violent weekend across Chicago as the city continues in Phase 4 of its' reopening plan. Chicago police said 63 people were shot, eight fatally between 6:00 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Six teenagers were wounded in separate shootings between Friday and Monday morning including 15-year-old Terrance Malden, who was fatally shot Friday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

Maybe Black Lives Matter and white college students will celebrate the Redskins' name change by painting a street or vandalizing another statue. For sure, none of them will march this week in Chicago calling on people to stop shooting each other.

