UN ‘experts’ tweet out Antifa flag and expresses ‘profound concern’ over US designation as ‘domestic terrorists’ – and then hide tweet

The overpaid UN “experts” in Geneva apparently forgot that under President Trump, the United States is no longer going to stand for abuse from them while paying their bills. Even though the World Health Organization is their neighbor in the idyllic (ridiculously expensive) Swiss city. Friday, the tweeted out a picture of the Antifa flag and pontificated:

UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country. pic.twitter.com/2Pz2dMyq8k

— UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) June 19, 2020

That’s bad enough. But according to Breitbart,

“International human rights law protects the right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” said Ní Aoláin, adding that it was “regrettable that the United States has chosen to respond to the protests in a manner that undermines these fundamental rights.” The support from the UN for the far-left group came in response to U.S. Attorney-General William Barr’s statement that violence committed by Antifa “is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly”.

Perhaps you wonder who this person named Ní Aoláin is? She is:

…the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, who also works as the Board Chair of the Open Society Foundations Women Program — OSF being the plaything of left-liberal billionaire activist George Soros.

The UN knows a lot about human rights, what with Libya, Venezuela, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo enjoying membership on the UN Human Rights Council

Apparently, the ‘experts” thought over their concerns and realized they might better be concerned over continuing to receive their paychecks, travel and meal allowances, funded more by American taxpayers than anyone else. The tweet is now “unavailable.”

How about defunding the UN and giving the money to our police?