Twilight Zone: 'Logic is an enemy and truth is a menace.'

The left’s mantra: “Logic is an enemy and truth is a menace.”

“You walk into this room at your own risk, because it leads to the future, not a future that will be but one that might be. This is not a new world, it is simply an extension of what began in the old one. It has patterned itself after every dictator who has ever planted the ripping imprint of a boot on the pages of history since the beginning of time. It has refinements, technological advances, and a more sophisticated approach to the destruction of human freedom. But like every one of the super-states that preceded it, it has one iron rule: logic is an enemy and truth is a menace. This is Mr. Romney Wordsworth, in his last forty-eight hours on Earth. He's a citizen of the State but will soon have to be eliminated, because he's built out of flesh and because he has a mind. Mr. Romney Wordsworth, who will draw his last breaths in The Twilight Zone.”

The above passage is the opening narration of an episode of The Twilight Zone in 1961, written by Rod Serling. It was called The Obsolete Man. Indeed. Watching it today is a stark reminder that what we Americans are experiencing, the violence that is tormenting democrat-run cities throughout America, is not particularly new. The totalitarian left has forever been trying to eliminate those of us who rage against the dying of the light. Serling was beyond prescient when he wrote the screenplay for this episode. He was a true visionary. He somehow envisioned the future we now inhabit; an era in which those who “have a mind” are deemed obsolete.

Thinking persons who oppose the groupthink mandated by the left and its front organizations ( BLM, Antifa, the Democrat party) have for years been designated by the left as irrelevant, to be discarded as traitors to their authoritarian cause. That includes anyone who believes in God, the Constitution, the nuclear family, the fact of biological sex, the wisdom of self-reliance and individual freedom. The now radicalized American left believes in none of those things.

The left of today means to obliterate any and all of the traditional values that have long characterized America as founded. They loathe those of us who still embrace family, faith and freedom. They are determined to render us obsolete. It would seem that of late the SCOTUS is on their side; so much for our allegedly Constitutional conservatives. They, John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch, clearly fear being deemed obsolete, so they crumble in fear of our self-sanctified media. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are to be revered for their unerring principles. Leftist judges never waver in their commitment to the cause. Conservative judges/justices are weak-kneed. It was ever thus.

How else can we explain the Republican silence in the face of mass vandalism of historical statues across the nation? They are not even speaking out against this travesty, this perversion of any semblance of patriotism. They are sitting back and letting it all happen, fearful of defending their party’s proud history of opposing slavery and racism; the Civil War, the Republican war against Jim Crow laws in the South, the Republican-supported Civil Rights legislation of 1964 and 1965. The Democratic Party’s long history of support for slavery and record of racism should give them the courage of the gods for being on the right side of decency but no, they cower before our viciously leftist media.

Do they imagine that by letting us all see how bereft of values the left is, they will surely ensure the re-election of President Trump? Perhaps. Most of us paying attention will choose Trump over the communist left even if we cringe at his tweets or long-winded but entertaining speeches at rallies. It is what he does as president that matters and he has been masterful in all things foreign policy, trade, and re: the economy. What he accomplished economically in his first three years was miraculous. The left’s politicization of COVID was very much part of a grand plan: Use any presenting crisis to destroy this man, no matter how devasting the damage to the nation.

That is their creed, just as Serling imagined in his 1961 episode of The Twilight Zone.

The “Chancellor” of the Twilight Zone episode, the man who is sentencing the librarian to death for having a mind, is perfectly redolent of Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the bemused by default, Joe Biden and our media. Those of us who eschew their brand of 'democratic' socialism are deplorable (Hillary), “not good people,” (Biden), belong on the trash heap of history (Susan Rice). Our left is as intolerant of dissent as Serling’s Chancellor for whom death is the punishment for an individual who is still able to think critically for himself. In Serling’s original narration at the conclusion of the episode he wrote:

“Any state, entity , or ideology becomes obsolete when it stockpiles the wrong weapons: when it captures territories but not minds; when it enslaves millions, but convinces nobody. When it is naked, yet puts on armor and calls it faith, while in the Eyes of God it has no faith at all. Any state, any entity, any ideology which fails to recognize the worth, the dignity, the rights of Man…that state is obsolete.”

If the cowardly Republicans in Congress continue to submit to the predations of the vicious anti-American, anti-history and vandalizing left, America will be over, a grand experiment sacrificed on the altar of the left’s totalitarianism. If they are relying on the imagined silent majority that is horrified by the left’s support of the violent protests and all the damage they continue to cause, they might by shocked by the sheer illiteracy of our so-called college-educated millennials; they are ignorant of all things real and true.

To repeat Serling: “…logic is an enemy and truth is a menace.” This perfectly describes the Democrat party and the media today. They are a deadly serious danger to us all.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons, public domain