Tucker triumphant

Tucker Carlson is the most important journalist working in America, and, thankfully, the public has caught on, making him not simply the ratings champion of cable news, but on Monday the top rated program on all of television, cable and broadcast combined. If the nation survives intact the current insurrectionist movement, future historians will credit him as a courageous truth-teller who braved social, political, and physical intimidation to break through pervasive smog of propaganda emanating from most of the media and the commanding heights of the economy, culture and academy, who are cheering on and financing the forces that want to destroy our constitutional republic.

Night after night, his opening monologue lays out the big picture and calls out the lies, half-truths, and the scary alignment of powers that threaten us in ways not encountered since the run-up to the Civil War. It is must-see TV and then some. Here is Tuesday’s opening monologue, in which he spoke of the ratings bonanza – in the face of advertiser boycotts – for Monday’s show, in which his monologue went on for 25 minutes without a commercial.

Here are the ratings data so far available online for this week: Monday and Tuesday only:

The entire Fox News prime time lineup is leading cable news, and has been during this period of unrest. William Davis of The Daily Caller:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson led all of cable news as coverage of protests and riots occurring in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death continued. Carlson’s 8:00 p.m. (eastern time) show averaged roughly four million viewers during the week of June 8, edging out fellow Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity, who averaged roughly 3.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. Fox News had the three highest-rated primetime hosts during that week, as Laura Ingraham finished third, averaging roughly 3.5 million viewers. Carlson also led in the crucial age 25-54 demographic, averaging roughly 680,000 viewers, followed by Hannity and Ingraham, who averaged roughly 633,000 and 621,000 viewers in the demographic, respectively.

Tucker has bravely taken on the power of Google, and did so before almost anyone else. He is now an indispensable man.

Graphic credit: YouTube screen grab