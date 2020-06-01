Trump declared Antifa a terrorist organization, and Democrats are worried

On Sunday, President Trump took aim at Antifa, which apparently has driven the violent side of the protests ripping through America's Democrat-run cities. With full-throated support from Attorney General Barr, Trump is designating Antifa as a terrorist organization. This is an extremely important announcement because Antifa is more than just a terrorist group. It is, in fact, the paramilitary arm of the Democrat Party.

As is often the case, Trump made his consequential announcement via Twitter:

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

John Solomon provides some context:

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that the rioting in most cities was being instigated by outsiders aligned with Antifa. “The reports we're receiving is that this is Antifa. They're crossing state lines," O'Brien said. "And we've seen this happen before. We saw it in Portland. We saw it in Seattle. We saw it in Berkeley. So, look, we'll keep our eyes open for anyone else that wants to take advantage of the situation, whether it's domestic or foreign. [snip] Some of the group's tactics include throwing bricks, crowbars, metal chains, water bottles, and balloons filled with urine and feces, according to the Anti- Defamation League.

This is Antifa:

(Twitter has since suspended the account.)

This is also Antifa, attacking Andy Ngo, a citizen journalist, in Portland last year. Ngo sustained a brain bleed because of the attack:

Many people believe that George Soros is funding Antifa and pulling its strings. While he may be funding the organization, its radical ties put it squarely within the new Democrat party. Indeed, the moment Minnesota AG Keith Ellison's son heard about Trump’s announcement, he proudly declared fealty to the group:

I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA



Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US! https://t.co/m6jxtDYmTi — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 31, 2020

Antifa claims to be Anti-Fascist, so people think it’s a good organization. It’s not.

When fascism appeared in the 1930s, its biggest enemy was communism. This was not because fascism and communism were antithetical ideologies. It was because they were sister totalitarian ideologies, both arising out of socialism, with both competing for the same voters. The Antifa of the 1920s and 1930s in Germany, therefore, wasn’t a peaceful democratic movement seeking to stand against all forms of totalitarian socialism; it was, instead, a violent communist group engaged in bloody internecine warfare with Hitler’s fascists.

Lest you have any doubt that today's Antifa is the direct descendant of the violent communist group in Hitler’s Germany, just compare the logos. Here’s the original Antifa logo:

And here’s the American Antifa logo:

For those who say that Antifa is obviously communist, so it has nothing to do with the Democrat Party, think again. Over the past few years, Antifa has been operating freely in Democrat-run cities such as Berkeley and Portland, attacking anything or anybody they think is conservative. In those cities, the mayors have explicitly told their police forces to stand down. This means that the mayors are treating treat Antifa as a Democrat paramilitary organization that uses violence to suspend citizens’ First Amendment rights to free speech.

The easiest way to think about Antifa is to view it as the 21st-century version of the Ku Klux Klan. Back in the day, the KKK was the Democrat party’s terrorist arm. Now it’s Antifa, which is the Democrat Party’s brownshirts. In the media and in the halls of Congress, Democrats talk the language of politics while on the streets their black-clad, masked girls and boys smash heads.

Kurt Schlichter argues compellingly that, if Bill Barr is able to put pressure on Antifa (as he has promised to do) Barr can end that vile organization’s existence. Just as importantly, prosecuting Antifa will force Democrat politicians out into the open, as they defend their street fighters:

Memo to @realDonaldTrump:



The pressure point for the Antifa terrorists is federal law-enforcement.



Federal law criminalizes their use of interstate organizational activities.



If the FBI balks, Wray must be fired Fed LE is not under the control of leftist DAs, police chiefs & mayors. For too long you had Democrat cities pulling back police & releasing rioters immediately w/o serious charges.



By reviewing arrest records, the FBI can determine potential candidates for federal charges. And @realDonaldTrump can score huge political victories by highlighting Democrat politicians who obstruct his prosecutions.



People will not tolerate covering for rioters who may have committed federal crimes.



Make the Dems side with the thugs or alienate their base. What Antifa fears is federal prosecution.



When the first of these little trust fund sissies figures out he’s not walking out of his cell after 20 minutes with a $50 fine but looking at five years in Leavenworth on a Fed rap, he’ll squeal on his comrades. This is an opportunity to destroy Antifa root and branch, and to eliminate the armed wing of the Democrat party. Forever



They miscalculated and overstepped - America is absolutely against them and this is the time for @realDonaldTrump to strike a fatal blow against them.

Trump’s decision to turn federal law enforcement on Antifa is a disaster for Democrats. No wonder Susan Rice is already trying to blame the Russians for the riots. Expect to see a lot more deflecting from Democrats in the coming months.

Corrections: spelling of Andy Ngo's name corrected; quote misattribution corrected to son of Minnesota AG