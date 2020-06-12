The Progressive State brought civil war to the family

The transformative influence of the Progressive State (represented by Democrats and RINOs) has been incremental and is now almost complete. Not only does it control the institutions of power, including its propagandist education assembly line and the contorted carnival mirror of the MSM, but it has fundamentally altered the relationship of the individual with the State.

The individual, who presumed that the Constitution was the foundation of government, has been decomposed and dismantled. A new wave of progressive humans has emerged from the State's social-engineering laboratories, onto the streets, well-armed. It was only a matter of when, not if.

The most infamous plundering by the Progressive State is its attempted destruction of the family, through feminist bile denouncing men as patriarchal rapists, to the State's promotion of welfare dependency and single-mother households. The black community does not suffer from systemic racism. It suffers from systemic fatherless families — George Floyd's being a typical example!

In fact, Black Lives Matter founders have vowed to destroy the family unit, as reported by Dr. Susan Berry.

For instance, the org's "What We Believe" page asserts that these goals can only be achieved through the disruption of the "Western-prescribed nuclear family structure." "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement," the site declares, "by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable." The word "fathers" is deliberately excluded, replaced by the gender-neutral "parents" despite already naming "mothers" as pillars of the family. The statement goes on to denigrate male influence on the family as oppressive. "We build a space that affirms Black women and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered," the group says, calling single mothers' "double shifts" of working and parenting a "patriarchal practice."

The healthy family unit, whose importance is underestimated in political philosophy, is the backbone of a healthy state. Previously, the family instilled obligations and responsibilities into its members. It provided love and protected children from susceptibility to propaganda and immunized them from charlatans, quacks, and snake-oil pedagogy.

Its beneficial influence for individual development and independence is recognized by all totalitarian regimes. They have sought to destroy it. From Nazi to communist dictatorships, the children are psychologically separated from their parents and are indoctrinated to believe that their primary allegiance is to the State, through state-sponsored institutions. Solzhenitsyn in his memoirs tells of the way his schooling turned him against his mother. Children are encouraged to spy on their parents.

In our society, the family has been shredded by divorce, academic shaming, and social rejection. Its role has been usurped by the cultural sects of postmodern, post-rational, self-appointed "victimized" identity groups, whose apocalyptic fantasies of societal revolution are applauded and encouraged by the Progressive State. This mutinous zeal is promoted by Democrats and their backers like global financier George Soros, through his colonies of sectarian organizations. Armed with Antifa ATM cards, it seems apparent that the revolutionaries are well funded and ready to use force against those who dare to disagree.

Therefore, the choice is capitulation to the Progressive State, or a state of civil war. It amounts to the same thing, because to surrender by apology is to acquiesce in one's demise and, by such timidity, to sanction the Progressives' war of attrition against us. That seems to be the path the RINO party has chosen to take — raise the white flag! If we dare to resist, we are on our own — with Trump.

The difference between the family and the postmodern sect illustrates the pathology of the Progressive State. The family of three generations (within living memory) does not seek to overturn society. It seeks harmony and continuity of values through consultation, compromise, and modification. Change is evolutionary, not revolutionary, because the maintenance of family concord and the honoring of family history are more important than ideological bigotry.

Today, the angry rioters wish to destroy history, which they've never been taught at school, anyway. They were catechized in the emotional simplicity of hatred and hysteria, not challenged by history's vast complexity — far too taxing for minds made infantile by Progressive ideology. Parents are being abandoned by their strident, radical children, who sever the bonds of familial care for a utopian apocalypse, which their parents have the wisdom to know will, in the end, undo them.

The Progressive State has injected civil war into our greatest institution: the family. Unless we fight for its restoration, the society that took 2,000 years to evolve will be destroyed by our brainwashed children. We cannot allow that to happen.